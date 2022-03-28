 
 

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Spark Marriage Rumors as He Dubs Her His 'Wife' at Oscars

After being asked by host Amy Schumer whether the George Burbank depicter in 'The Power of the Dog' has tied the knot with the 'Spider-Man' actress, he simply says, 'Yes.'

  • Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons may have secretly tied the knot. The "Fargo" actress and her longtime partner have sparked speculations that they have gotten married as he dubbed her his "wife" at the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday night, March 27, host Amy Schumer came out into the audience during the awards show, which took place at Dolby Theatre, for a seat fillers segment. At one moment, the comedienne asked Kirsten, who sat next to Jesse, to get up. Jesse then asked the host, "You just took my wife's seat. Did you know that was my wife?"

Amy responded, "Oh, you're married to that seat filler? That's weird." Jesse, who starred in "The Power of the Dog" alongside Kirsten, then simply answered, "Yes," which prompted many to speculate that they had secretly exchanged their vows.

Earlier that day, Kirsten and Jesse told Extra about working together on "The Power of the Dog". Jesse gushed, "It's just beyond anything that I could have wished for… I mean the film itself is so incredible."

Jesse went on to highlight that "getting to work with Jane Campion alone and then getting to do with, you know, the person you love, that you're inspired by, it's just sort of a pinnacle." Kirsten then chimed in, joking, "We only go downhill from here."

Kirsten and Jesse have been together since 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They are parents to two sons. Their first child, Ennis Howard, was born in May 2018. Then last May, they welcomed their second son, James Robert.

During an interview in February, Kirsten said that she and Jesse refer to each other as "husband and wife," even though they haven't officially gotten married yet. "We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous."

Kirsten shared at the time that they "just haven't planned a wedding." The "Hidden Figures" actress reasoned, "There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

