Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Kisses Husband, Zendaya and Billie Eilish Turn Heads on Red Carpet

Also gracing the red carpet with their stunning looks at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles are Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Zoe Kravitz, Jada Pinkett Smith as well as Jessica Chastain.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Oscars is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 27. While a slew of A-listers like Zendaya Coleman and Billie Eilish brought their fashion game in stunning outfits that would successfully earn them attention on the red carpet, Amy Schumer is seen packing on the PDA with her husband Chris Fischer.

Amy, who is one of the co-hosts of the big night, hit the red carpet with Chris. When posing in front of the cameras, the 40-year-old comedian/actress was seen sharing a sweet kiss with her chef husband.

For the night, Amy looked elegant in a long-sleeved dark blue fitted dress with a plunging neckline that was lined in sequins. There's also a sequin-lined black bow pattern on the front of her gown. She wore her long blonde hair down and had some of the tresses over one shoulder while the rest hung down her back.

In the meantime, Zendaya served her best look. The "Dune" beauty rocked a silvery skirt with a flowing train which she paired with a cropped silky top. To complete her look, the 25-year-old actress added some silver bangle bracelets that she wore halfway up her arm.

Also turning heads on the red carpet was Billie. The seven-time Grammy winner, who is set to perform a rendition of her song "No Time to Die" at the star-studded event, dazzled in a black ruffled off-the-shoulder Gucci gown.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman made her entrance on the red carpet in a strapless silk unique dress that featured a deep-V neckline and bedazzled train. Upping the glamor, she paired the gown with a diamond necklace as well as yellow diamond earrings and a cluster diamond bracelet. She topped off the look with striking red lips.

As for Kristen Stewart, she stepped out on the red carpet in Chanel black shorts, putting her lean legs on full display, along with an unbuttoned custom white chiffon blouse. The actress, who is nominated for her first Oscar in the Best Actress for her performance in "Spencer", wore her hair down on an extreme side part. She posed on the carpet with her fiancee Dylan Meyer during their first-ever Oscars together.

Zoe Kravitz looked radiant for the award-giving night. "The Batman" actress, who arrived for her presenting duty at the awards show, donned a stunning pale pink bow dress by Saint Laurent. She posed solo on the red carpet, accessorizing with Kwiat jewelry.

Jessica Chastain, who is considered the frontrunner for Best Actress thanks to her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", looked stunning Sunday night in a floor-length sparkly lilac gown by Gucci. She completed her glamor look with blinged-out diamond drop earrings and a matching statement ring.

Also wearing a unique dress was Jada Pinkett Smith. The "Red Table Talk" host wore a stunning deep green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with a high neck and long sleeves. Her dress featured a massive, full train while the bodice was tight and ruched through the center.

Jada was accompanied by her husband Will Smith, who received two nominations for his work in "King Richard". For the night, he looked dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tux and matching vest, with jewels on his tie courtesy of Cartier.

The ladies were not the only ones looking good for the big night. Timothee Chalamet successfully turned heads as he walked the red carpet shirtless. Though so, the "Dune" actor sported a black suit from Louis Vuitton and accessorized with numerous Cartier jewels.

Bradley Cooper, meanwhile, looked elegant in a black Gucci tuxedo while arriving at the event. The actor, who is nominated for his work in "Nightmare Alley", brought his mom Gloria Campano as his date.

Jason Momoa took the opportunity to show his support for suffering Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion by wearing the country's colors on the red carpet. The "Dune" star looked suave in a black-and-blue tuxedo by Henry Poole which featured a blue-and-yellow pocket square, a nod to the colors of the Ukraine flag.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards is being hosted by Amy, Regina Hall as well as Wanda Sykes. In the meantime, Beyonce Knowles, Billie, Reba McEntire as well as Sebastian Yatra are slated to perform at the annual ceremony.