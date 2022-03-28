Oscars 2022: Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyonce's Breathtaking 'Be Alive' Performance

Music

For her highly-anticipated comeback performance, the pop star opts to perform the soundtrack of 'King Richards' via satellite from a Compton tennis court, a fitting location for the song.

AceShowbiz - Queen B is here to kick off the 2022 Academic Awards. Beyonce Knowles opened the award-winning event, which took place on Sunday, March 27 on at Dolby Theatre, with her highly-anticipated performance of her Best Original Song entry, "Be Alive". The song, which served as the soundtrack for Oscar-nominated "King Richard", also brought the singer her first Oscar nomination.

Bey opted to perform via satellite from a Compton tennis court, a fitting location as its the place where Venus Williams and Serena Williams practiced and set a stunning tennis dynasty. For the performance, the Queen of Pop looked stunning in vibrant neon yellow mini gown, which is the color of a tennis ball. She completed her look with a diamond encrusted garter bracelet and matching gloves and a shimmery glam beauty look.

It opened with a group of women in matching-colored outfits walking down the street with one of them hopping on a horse. She was joined by a live band and dozens of young dancers for the special performance. Her daughter Blue Ivy, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, was also spotted among the dancers during the performance for the song, which narrates the strength, resilience, and pride that resides within the black community.

As Beyonce's performance marked the first award performance in 5 years, it was unsurprisingly met with so much excitement. "BEYONCE IS COMING" trended on Twitter in the hours leading up to the annual ceremony.

Among those who shared excitement over Beyonce's performance was host Regina Hall, who teased it during an interview on the red carpet. "I was mad ... she's more beautiful, sounds more beautiful than ever," the actress gushed. Fans also took to Twitter to sing Beyonce praises with one of them saying, "One thing about Beyonce - The live version will always be better than the studio version. A lot of your faves can't say that."

"God himself came down to touch Beyonce's vocal chords so she could steal the whole show," added someone else. Another tweet read, "Be Alive is such a great song. Having Beyonce open was the best choice."

"Be Alive" is up for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars. Other nominees include Billie Eilish and Finneas with "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die", Reba McEntire with "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days", and Sebastian Yatra with "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" all of whom will also perform their hits throughout the night.

The 94th Academy Awards is currently underway with "Dune" already winning big with four awards.