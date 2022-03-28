 
 

Oscars 2022: First-Time Winner Ariana DeBose Delivers Inspiring Speech, 'Dune' Adds Two Awards

20th Century Fox/Legendary Entertainment
The 'West Side Story' star bests out other nominees in Best Supporting Actress category, while Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi film nabs Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects during the live ceremony.

AceShowbiz - Ariana DeBose has won her first Oscar. The Anita of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress, edging out other strong contenders namely Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter"), Judi Dench ("Belfast"), Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog") and Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard").

When receiving the award, the openly queer star used the spotlight to inspire others to chase their dreams, regardless of how they identify themselves. "Dreams do come true," she said in her acceptance speech.

The 31-year-old actress identified herself as "an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art" in her speech. She added, "That's what I believe we're here to celebrate."

"To anybody who has ever questioned your identity - ever ever ever or you find yourself living in the gray spaces…," the former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant continued, "I promise you this. There is indeed a place for us."

Meanwhile, "Dune" has bagged more awards during the live telecast. After winning four awards during off-air parts of the show, the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film nabbed Best Cinematography for Greif Fraser and Best Visual Effects for Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

The movie earlier picked up awards for Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Production Design. While fans couldn't argue that it deserved the prizes, many were upset that the awards were handed out before the live ceremony kicked off, sparking a lot of criticism online despite the Academy's explanation of the change of the show's format.

The 94th annual Academy Awards is currently airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serve as the hosts.

'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Gets Last-Minute Oscars Invitation After Fans' Outrage

Steven Spielberg Swears Off Directing Another Musical After 'West Side Story'

'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler 'Disappointed' as She's 'Not Invited' to the Oscars

Golden Globes 2022: 'West Side Story' and 'Power of the Dog' Lead Full Movie Winner List

Tom Cruise Eyes 'Mission: Impossible 8' as Final Film of the Franchise
Multiple Oscar Nominees Who Surprisingly Have Never Won Any

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Skip 2022 Oscars as His Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oscars 2022: 'Dune' Already Wins Big, Fans Are Not Happy

Oscars 2022: First-Time Winner Ariana DeBose Delivers Inspiring Speech, 'Dune' Adds Two Awards

Oscars 2022: Troy Katsur Is First Deaf Male Actor to Win, 'Encanto' Is Best Animated Film

Razzie Awards 2022: 'Diana: The Musical', LeBron James Named 'Worst' of the Year - See Full Winners

