'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Makes Red Carpet Debut With New GF After Raquel Leviss Split

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality, who called off his engagement to Raquel in December 2021, makes his new romance with Ally Lewber red carpet official at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - James Kennedy has found himself a new love. More than three months after splitting from Raquel Leviss, the "Vanderpump Rules" star made red carpet debut with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

James and Ally arrived as a couple at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place on Tuesday, March 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The lovebirds didn't shy away from cozying up to one another when posing for the camera.

For the event, the TV personality donned a white leopard-print button-down shirt that he paired with tight black pants. His companion, in the meantime, looked stunning in a bright green spotted mini-dress.

James' new romance came after he and Raquel called off their engagement. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, they said, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement."

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," the former couple continued explaining. "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

James and Raquel then addressed their split during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. "I've been having nightmares about our wedding day," he claimed. He and his ex went on to note that they decided to part ways because they realized they weren't each other's "soulmates" and that they were no longer "in love" with each other.

In the special, the two also admitted that they hadn't been intimate for a while. James even allegedly sent Raquel "rage" texts, in which he called her a "w***e" and a "slut," over two summers ago.

More than a month after the breakup, Raquel held an "unengagement party" which made her get criticism from Internet users. The reality star, however, defended herself, explaining in an Instagram post, "I remind myself that how others react to what I do [is] not my place of concern…. Trying to change other's perception of me is a form of control."

Seemingly referring to the bash, Raquel went on to say, "Some people will think what I did last night was cruel and heartless. I did what I did to support MY NEEDS and my needs only." The aspiring occupational therapist added, "I am learning how to not feel remorse for putting myself before others."