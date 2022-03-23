Hillary Clinton Ridiculed After Asking for Movie Recommendations Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The former U.S. Secretary of State reveals on social media that she has 'mild cold symptoms' while her husband and former President Bill Clinton 'is tested negative and is feeling fine.'

AceShowbiz - Hillary Clinton receives funny yet sarcastic responses after she revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. The former U.S. Secretary of State has been ridiculed online soon after asking for movie recommendations to social media users.

On Tuesday, March 22, the "State of Terror" author took to her Twitter page to share her COVID diagnosis. "Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine," she shared. "I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

In a following Twitter post, Hillary went on to detail that her husband Bill Clinton "tested negative and is feeling fine." The 74-year-old politician added that the former President "is quarantining until our household is fully in the clear." She concluded her message as saying, "Movie recommendations appreciated!"

Responding to Hillary's request, former nurse Juanita Broaddrick, who has publicly accused Bill of raping her in 1978 while he was attorney general of Arkansas, urged the former First Lady to give her husband her book about the alleged incident instead of watching a movie. "Maybe give him a book to read," Juanita captioned a picture of the cover of "Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton".

In the meantime, comedian Tim Dillon recommended her to watch "Primary Colors", a 1998 film starring John Travolta. The movie, directed by Mike Nichols, was inspired by the events of Bill's first presidential campaign in 1992.

Other Twitter users, meanwhile, recommended "The Plot Against the President". The documentary film, directed by Amanda Milius, examines evidence of a conspiracy uncovered by Congressman Devin Nunes to sabotage former President Donald Trump.

The highly-contagious virus has been hitting the upper echelons of Washington's political circles in the past few weeks. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus last week, though Vice President Kamala Harris has since tested negative.

Former President Barack Obama also announced on March 13 that he'd tested positive for the virus, noting he had a scratchy throat. "I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote to his 131M followers on Twitter. Thankfully, he only had mild symptoms as he had been vaccinated and boosted.