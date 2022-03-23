Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Instagram Celebrity

The 51-year-old 'Black-ish' actor reveals that he met Alex and his female companion on Saturday, March 19 after he bought a few TVs for his New York City apartment.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Anderson gave fans something to laugh about. Many Internet users could not help but burst into laughter after the "Black-ish" actor shared a comical video of him getting a ride home from a stranger.



The 51-year-old posted the clip in question on Instagram on Monday, March 21. Sitting behind the wheel, he explained that he just bought a few TVs but didn't know how to bring them home. Luckily, he met a stranger named Alex, whose car only drove forward if it was in reverse.

Little did Anthony know Alex got a female companion in the car. As they also had several items of their own, Alex had to sit on the woman's lap as Anthony was driving. In the caption of the post, the actor first wrote, "Saturday I walked to #bestbuy to get tv's for my NYC apt and realized I had no way of getting them to my place."

"This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed. What he didn't tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment," he further explained. "But we made it work! Just another one for the books! #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bigzaddy."

Many have since rushed to the comment section to react to the post. Among those leaving a comment was Kandi Burruss, who wrote, "You crazy!" adding a crying laughing emoji. A fan chimed in, "OMGeeeeeeee you are CRAZY." Another replied, "LAWD, bruh Anthony is hilarious. I love my people." A different user raved, vI love you Anthony."

Some others, meanwhile, encouraged the "Law & Order" alum to do something in return later on. "You better buy them a new car for that.. you got the $$," one person suggested. Another echoed the sentiment, "Oh wow I sure hope you at least buying them a used car that would be nice."