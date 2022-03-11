Cardi B Condemns Student's Violent Outburst to a Teacher in Texas

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker reacts to a viral video that captures a fight involving middle school students and their substitute teacher during which chairs are thrown.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B might not be the best student at school, but she knew better how to respect teachers. The Grammy Award-winning artist has spoken up to condemn a student's violent outburst toward a teacher in Texas.

On Thursday, March 10, the Bronx femcee reacted to a video which captured a student throwing a chair at a teacher in class. Finding it upsetting, she wrote on Twitter, "Disgusting this generation is really lost."

The 29-year-old then compared students in the video to herself and her friends at school. "I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher," so she claimed, before remining them, "…Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it's giving y'all p***y."

Many agreed with Cardi, as one follower replied, "Children be really acting super entitled lately." Another echoed Cardi's sentiment, "I'd never heard of a student putting hands on a teacher till this current generation where so many parents allow their kids to run wild. "

Another user chimed in, "You ain't never lied, ever since I graduated witch was last year I feel like kids in school gotten way worse especially when it comes to being disrespectful to these teachers." A fourth added, "I am really disgusted and sad to be a part of this generation, this not being respectful and not giving a f**k for human life s**t needs to stop!!!!"

Someone else blames "the schoolnsystem for allowing the parents to dictate what they do all because they might donate funds to the school. Paddling was a HUGE help back in school when we was in school, true enough some officials took it too far, but get rid of them , don't get rid of paddling."

Another person, meanwhile, opined, "The only time I 'disrespect' a teacher is when they disrespect me... personally idc what age you are respect goes both ways (I'm not saying the kids aren't wrong) and you don't get respect from me just because you're an adult."

The video in question captured a fight between middle school students and their substitute teacher which took place on Wednesday at DeSoto West Middle School outside Dallas. In the clip, one of the students hurled a chair toward the teacher's face, prompting the teacher to throw two chairs in retaliation.

The teacher then went back to his desk. He was seen bleeding and wiping blood off his face while another student was filming it.

A representative for DeSoto Independent School District has confirmed to WFAA that the teacher was attacked first. He was treated for his injuries at the school by paramedics.

"The district makes clear that it does not condone or tolerate the behavior that took place in the incident and that all parties will be held accountable to the full extent of the district’s ability to address the matter," the school district said late Wednesday. The school district assured it will "more consistently enforce student discipline guidelines," adding that it will work with police to prevent any further incidents.

"The actions of those featured in the video are not reflective of the larger body of students and staff of DeSoto ISD," the district added. "It is important to note that unauthorized filming within the school setting and the posting of such content online are violations of the DeSoto ISD Student Code of Conduct which could result in disciplinary action in accordance with district guidelines."

DeSoto Police, meanwhile, stated it was aware of the videos, and "all sides of the incident" are being investigated.