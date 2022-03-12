 
 

Chrishell Stause Sends Strange Guy's Nude Pic to His Mom as Retaliation

Chrishell Stause Sends Strange Guy's Nude Pic to His Mom as Retaliation
The 'Selling Sunset' star makes it clear that she doesn't appreciate it when some strangers send unsolicited NSFW photos to her, warning that she will send their images to their family.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has gotten a sweet revenge on a man who sent her an unsolicited nude picture. The reality TV star, who is currently single, has revealed that she recently sent a stranger's NSFW photo to his mother as retaliation.

Making use of her Instagram Stories, Chrishell made it clear that she doesn't appreciate it when she found nudes popping up in her DMs. "PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she wrote on Wednesday, March 9.

"So I sent it to a guys [sic] mom today," the "Selling Sunset" star revealed, adding that she "respectfully used a '[poop emoji]' to cover some for her sake." She went to note, "He had just tagged her for International Women's Day."

Warning other guys that she will do similar thing if they send their nude images to her, she said, "Soooooo please don't send those to me guys. I won't post them. But I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or gf…"

Chrishell Stause's IG Story 1

Chrishell Stause warned guys who send her unsolicited NSFW photos.

Chrishell went on taunting her fans who may go too far to flirt with her. "The girl you don't want saying hi to your mom in the dm's," she captioned her bathroom mirror selfie in a separate Story, adding a "Hi Mom!" sticker.

Chrishell Stause's IG Story 2

The reality TV star doubled down on her idea.

Chrishell is not publicly dating anyone now following her split from Jason Oppenheim, who is president of the brokerage she works for, The Oppenheim Group, in December 2021. Rumors recently swirled that she might be romantically involved with Marvel actor Simu Liu, but she has debunked them.

"I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in February. Host Andy Cohen wasn't satisfied with the answer and pressed on whether he's a friend "with benefits."

To Andy's question, Chrishell responded, "No, I promise. No one ever believes me, but no." While praising the 32-year-old hunk for being "so lovely" and "amazing," she stressed, "but he is just a friend," before adding, "He's, I don't think he is public with his whole situation."

The speculation arose after the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor was featured in episodes six and eight of "Selling Sunset" season 4, in which she helped him find a new house. However, by that summer Chrishell confirmed she was in a relationship with Jason.

