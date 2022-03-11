Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Instagram Celebrity

In a clip from the finale of 'Coach Prime' docuseries, the Hall of Famer breaks into tears while speaking in front of the Jackson State players about how 'hard' it is not knowing if he'll be able to walk again.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Deion Sanders shows his raw emotion in a new video from the finale of "Coach Prime" docuseries. In the video which he shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, March 10, the 54-year-old tearfully addresses his amputated toes.

The clip sees the Jackson State coach speaking in front of the team players and seemingly using his condition to motivate them to never give up. "You have no idea how it is to be sitting up on this chair," he says, pausing several times to control his emotion.

"They gotta help me get up the chair. They gotta help me get in the chair," he continues, before breaking into tears as he says how his medical setback has affected him mentally. "Do you know how hard it is to be sitting up here in the chair? Don't know if I'm able to walk," he tells the young athletes, who listen in silence. "So no more excuses, fellas."

In the caption, Deion wrote, "I love this program TO LIFE and it meant the world to me to be back in their presence. We did a lot of special things this past fall and we fully expect to do more special things this upcoming fall. Please check out the finale of Coach Prime to see my full message to the team and staff in my return to campus."

In another video, Deion shows his amputated toes to his sons. "Once again this ain't a pretty sight so look away if you ain't down with that ! But I had to show my boys what really went down with my foot and I believe it made an impact on them forever," he explained. "This full scene and a lot a lot and I mean A LOT more including our SWAC title run coming in tomorrows finale of the Coach Prime Fall Season documentary."

Deion, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons before retiring in 2006, previously opened up about his injuries, "The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you was this type of athlete and you don't even know if you're gonna walk because all you feel is pain." He added in a confessional, "You just wanna get out of this hospital."

Deion was suffering from a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve, for which he underwent a surgery in September and spent about a month in the hospital. He later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages.

He underwent several surgeries, but later developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, which meant his leg swelled, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Several weeks ago, Deion had his left foot's big toe and second toe amputated.