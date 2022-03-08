ACM Awards 2022: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton Ooze Glamor on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Carrie stuns in a glittering halter mini dress, Carly is the belle of the ball in a lilac gown from Vera Wang, and Dolly, who serves a co-host, dazzles in a black and metallic silver dress.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Country music stars flocked the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, March 7 for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Bringing their best styles, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and Dolly Parton oozed glamor on the red carpet.

Carrie, one of the most-nominated artists this year, stunned in a glittering halter mini dress which put her toned legs on display. She carried a sparkling clutch which matched her dress and completed her look with strappy heels and some jewelry.

Carly, who also received the most nominations with four, was the belle of the ball in a lilac Vera Wang dress with a long train and a thigh-high slit. She teamed the gown with silver heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with some rings.

As for Dolly who served as a co-host that night, the country music legend literally dazzled in a black and metallic silver dress. The dress had a tight bodice that clung perfectly to her waist and ascended into fringe skirt with black fringes also hanging from the sleeves.

Showing some skin on the blue carpet, Kristin Cavallari donned a black Mugler dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, made jaws drop in a similar sexy style by Saint Laurent. She opted for a black dress with an open back with matching gloves and teamed it with a thick choker.

Maren Morris also put on a busty display in an asymmetrical brown leather number with a corset-inspired top. Brooke Eden looked ethereal in a stunning blue gown, while Brittney Spencer was pretty in a floral-embellished gown with furry details at the end of the skirt. Mickey Guyton, on the other hand, oozed classic glamor in a black dress adorned with sparkly beads.