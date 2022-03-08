Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker on Dating Her in the Limelight: 'I Wouldn't Say Hard'

Instagram Celebrity

Talking about navigating fame and dating the model, the 25-year-old NBA star gushes, 'I'm enjoying life to the fullest' and 'I feel like I'm in a good place right now.'

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Devin Booker has made a rare comment about his relationship with Kendall Jenner. In a new interview, the young professional basketball player opened up what it's like to be dating the model in the public eye.

During the interview for WSJ. Magazine's "My Monday Morning" series, the 25-year-old athlete was asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives and he gave a surprisingly candid answer. "I wouldn't say hard," he responded.

The Phoenix Suns guard divulged, "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now." He went on sharing, "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."

Devin and Kendall were first rumored to be an item in April 2020. The pair, who have been keeping their romance relatively out of the spotlight, were reportedly "hooking up," but their relationship wasn't "serious" at that point.

Their romance, however, has endured time and they finally made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021. "They are definitely an item … but it's not like they will be getting engaged any time soon," a source told Us Weekly last March. "Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly."

In "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion which aired in June of that year, Kendall also called Devin her "boyfriend" in public for the first time. "He's my boyfriend," he said of the Phoenix Suns player with a smile.

On why she purposedly opted to not feature her relationship with Devin on the now-canceled reality series, the 26-year-old explained, "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way." She added, "No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that [Kylie Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age."