Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Likens Living at Home With His and Blake Lively's Kids to 'Hell'
The 'Free Guy' actor is temporarily taking a break from acting to devote more time to the 'Gossip Girl' alum and their three daughters, James (7), Inez (5) and Betty (2).

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds opened up about how it was living at home with his and wife Blake Lively's three kids. During his appearance on "Today", the "Deadpool" actor revealed that it's nothing but stressful mornings and anxiety.

"It's been hell, I'm going right back. I'm taking the first movie I can find," Ryan joked in the Monday, March 7 episode. "No, it's been great. I'm still busy but I get to be there for my kids in the morning and at night I get to put everyone to bed, so I love that."

Ryan is temporarily taking a break from acting to devote more time to his wife and their three daughters, James (7), Inez (5) and Betty (2). "The Adam Project" star, however, clarified that he's "no less busy, [he's] just home more."

"Today" host and mom of two Savannah Guthrie, however, described little kids' energy as "raw human nature" and "unbridled." To that, Ryan jokingly said that it caused him anxiety.

"Morning routine is just so unpredictable, there's anxiety," the "Red Notice" actor admitted. "I lay awake at night and think 'what's going to happen to me in the morning, how's this going to go down, are one of these children going to strike me.' "

This is not the first time for Ryan to talk about his chaotic home life. Back in November, the star claimed on the same show that parenting was like an "absolute mayhem" for him. "You're just, every day, clinging by the skin of your teeth," he said.

"So I was always afraid I would have boys," he continued. "Now that I have girls, I realized I should not have been afraid. I should have wanted boys as well. They're just as rough."

