Artist of the Week: Jungkook

With his first single 'Stay Alive', Jungkook becomes the first K-Pop solo debut act to spend his first two weeks topping the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jungkook is carving his own path. The BTS (Bangtan Boys) member scored groundbreaking success across the world with his single "Stay Alive", which is produced by his bandmate Suga as a part of the boyband's webtoon "7ates: CHAKHO".

Released on February 11, the track debuted at No. 95 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. The achievement made Jungkook become the fourth member of BTS to earn solo entry on the chart following J-Hope ("Chicken Noodle Soup"), Suga ("Girl of My Dreams" ft. Juice WRLD and "Daechwita") as well as V ("Christmas Tree").

"Stay Alive" also jumped to No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, making Jungkook the first K-Pop solo debut act to spend his first two weeks topping the chart. The song additionally reached No. 25 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart and broke into Top 3 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart.

Narrating a story of perseverance and determination amid a vicious world, the pop ballad managed to enter the Top 10 on Global 200 Excl. U.S. Singles for the week dated February 19. It ranked at No. 8, below songs by Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Adele and other artists.

"Stay Alive" is also the fastest solo track to top iTunes' Top Songs charts in 105 regions with a record of eight days and 20 hours. On top of that, it has become the Most Streamed Song by a Korean Act on Spotify released in 2022 within just 17 days.

In the past few months, Jungkook and his bandmates were busy performing in the United States. Their scheduled events included "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage -- L.A." and the "2021 Jingle Ball Tour". The former marked their first live concert since the boy band's "2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final", which was held in Seoul, Korea