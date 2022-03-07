 
 

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Shares '5 Fun Facts' About Herself, Gets Ridiculed Instead

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Shares '5 Fun Facts' About Herself, Gets Ridiculed Instead
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

Many people on Instagram cannot help but poke fun at the 24-year-old after she claims she is European, French, German, West African, Nigerian and Ghanaian.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's new girlfriend has become the butt of the joke on the Internet. Many people on Instagram trolled Chaney Jones after she shared "5 fun facts" about herself on her Story.

In the post shared on Saturday, March 5, Chaney wrote, "5 facts about me. I am European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian." She added that she is the "COO of First State Behavioral Health" who is currently working on "getting my masters degree in counseling [and] maintaining a 4.0 GPA."

"No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this," Chaney continued. "I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th from Dover, Delaware."

Chaney went on to address BBL rumors by sharing a sexy photo of herself showing off her butt. "I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol I've never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone's questions yes I had a BBL but I've always been thick before surgery," she claimed.

  See also...

Many could not help but react to the post. "I don't think anyone asked," one user said, with another stressing, "I promise u sis, we do not care." A third then sarcastically suggested, "Put this on Wikipedia."

Some others, on the other hand, were not buying Chaney's claim about her origin. "European AND French AND German?" one person, adding a crying laughing emoji. "She know she not from all them places," a different individual chimed in, while someone else opined, "Shortie is a million different nationalities that's wild."

Chaney was linked romantically to Kanye in February, not long after he broke up with Julia Fox. Earlier that month, the Kim Kardashian look-alike was spotted attending the rapper's "Donda 2" listening party in Los Angeles, California. The couple went Instagram official on March 1.

You can share this post!

NLE Choppa's GF Marissa Says She 'Couldn't Function' After Suffering Miscarriage
Related Posts
Kanye West Likens Divorce to Miscarriage and Being Shot After Kim Kardashian Becomes Legally Single

Kanye West Likens Divorce to Miscarriage and Being Shot After Kim Kardashian Becomes Legally Single

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Kanye Slammed Over 'Disturbing' Video Targeting Pete Davidson as Kim Is Legally Declared Single

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Kanye West Goes Instagram Official With New GF Chaney Jones

Most Read
Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Celebrity

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating 'Very Hot' Woman Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Hangs Out With Chris Martin's Teen Kids on Star-Studded Disneyland Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye