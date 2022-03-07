Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Shares '5 Fun Facts' About Herself, Gets Ridiculed Instead

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

Many people on Instagram cannot help but poke fun at the 24-year-old after she claims she is European, French, German, West African, Nigerian and Ghanaian.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's new girlfriend has become the butt of the joke on the Internet. Many people on Instagram trolled Chaney Jones after she shared "5 fun facts" about herself on her Story.

In the post shared on Saturday, March 5, Chaney wrote, "5 facts about me. I am European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian." She added that she is the "COO of First State Behavioral Health" who is currently working on "getting my masters degree in counseling [and] maintaining a 4.0 GPA."

"No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this," Chaney continued. "I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th from Dover, Delaware."

Chaney went on to address BBL rumors by sharing a sexy photo of herself showing off her butt. "I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol I've never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone's questions yes I had a BBL but I've always been thick before surgery," she claimed.

Many could not help but react to the post. "I don't think anyone asked," one user said, with another stressing, "I promise u sis, we do not care." A third then sarcastically suggested, "Put this on Wikipedia."

Some others, on the other hand, were not buying Chaney's claim about her origin. "European AND French AND German?" one person, adding a crying laughing emoji. "She know she not from all them places," a different individual chimed in, while someone else opined, "Shortie is a million different nationalities that's wild."

Chaney was linked romantically to Kanye in February, not long after he broke up with Julia Fox. Earlier that month, the Kim Kardashian look-alike was spotted attending the rapper's "Donda 2" listening party in Los Angeles, California. The couple went Instagram official on March 1.