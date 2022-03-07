Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

At the wedding, the former engaged couple appears to pack on a little PDA as the 'Divergent' actress 'lovingly' pats the Green Bay Packers quarterback's behind.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers continue to rouse the possibility of them getting back together. The former engaged couple was spotted together at the wedding of Aaron's Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, just a little over a week after they're caught hanging out together.

A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the pair were seen attending the wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California on Saturday, March 5. The insider added that they appeared to pack on a little PDA as the "Divergent" actress even "lovingly patted" her ex's back.

"During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," the eyewitness told the outlet of Shailene, who donned a long sparkly dress. "On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

The sighting came less than two weeks after Shailene and Aaron were spotted shopping and having breakfast together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. On February 22, a source reported to E! News that the twosome "came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together." At the time, they allegedly didn't "hang out too long."

"Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn't make it work," a separate source told Entertainment Tonight following their sighting at the grocery store area. "Aaron had told Shailene he'll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority. The two have been spending more time together recently and will see what the future holds."

On the same day they were seen having breakfast together, Aaron gave Shailene a shout-out during his appearance on "Pat McAfee Show". Reflecting on their relationship, the NFL player said that he "learned so much" from the "Big Little Lies" actress.

"She's an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind," Aaron shared, "She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable." He went on elaborating, "I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people."

Shailene and Aaron reportedly broke their engagement last month. They called it quits after being together for over a year. "They are two very different people," a source explained. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," the informant said, adding, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

Shortly after breaking up from Shailene, Aaron took to Instagram to praise the actress. "Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life," he wrote in the caption. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," the football player went on gushing. "I love you and am grateful for you."