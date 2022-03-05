 
 

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

The singer daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's new tattoo features a large hand reaching up into a number of letters and arithmetic formulas on her upper arm and shoulder.

  Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Willow Smith has debuted a brand new tattoo. After the daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith showed off her latest body art on social media, many online users rushed to the comment section to share sweet responses over the fresh piece.

Based on a photo shared by the 21-year-old on Instagram, the tattoo featured a large hand reaching up into a number of letters and arithmetic formulas on her upper arm and shoulder. The mathematical design looked clearer further down her arm.

In the caption of the post, the "Emo Girl" songstress gave a shout-out to artist Raymond Jimenez. She simply exclaimed, "my manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!"

Many have since gushed over the new ink. One user in particular marveled, "WOW ! This is BEYOND DOPE." Another individual raved, "Yoooo this is the wildest tattoo I've seen soo unique." A third chimed in, "I have no words for this masterpiece."

The tattoo is not Willow's first. In May 2021, the musician, her mom Jada and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris got matching lotus tattoos. Explaining the meaning of the designs, the former said on their "Red Table Talk" Facebook Live show, "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, 'Through the mud grows the lotus.' "

"The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also, I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey, but also the three of us," the "I Am Legend" actress went on elaborating. "I'm the youngest, my mom is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus."

Her grandmother added, "And it means something different for each of us. Our stories, our journeys, are different. But it still represents us so well. I thought that was brilliant." She continued, " 'Out of the mud comes the lotus.' You have to go through the mud, the dirt and still something beautiful is created. And that kind of describes my journey."

