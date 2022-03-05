'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "The Boys" actor Antony Starr faced legal trouble in Alicante, Spain. According to a new report, the actor was arrested earlier this week after assaulting a chef at a pub while he was drunk. Local outlet La Informacion was the first one to report.

It was said that Starr, who is known as superhero Homelander on the TV show, was in the area while filming a movie with Guy Ritchie. It was when he was involved in a physical altercation with a 21-year-old Venezuelan man named Batheul Araujo.

The actor allegedly punched the man in the face twice during an altercation in the early hours of March 2. In addition, he allegedly smashed a glass into the man's face after punching him.

According to the news outlet, the man was being taken to hospital by ambulance. The man received four stitches above the eye, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Following the assault, Starr was given a 12-month suspended sentence for his crime. The "American Gothic" alum was also required to pay the victim around $5,500 within a 72-hour period to avoid jail time. Variety noted that in Spain, any conviction under two years is automatically suspended if the guilty person has no criminal record and Starr does not have one.

Meanwhile, The Sun claimed that a court official said Starr's "state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor" for the ruling. "The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted," the official added.

Araujo later posted some photos of his injured face on social media. He also said that Starr "lashed out" after Araujo's friend asked the actor's pal to calm him down because he was "being a nuisance."

He told The Sun that Starr punched him in the jaw and near his eye when he eventually responded by pushing him back. "After he punched me I was dizzy and that's when he hit me with the glass by the left eyebrow," he added.

Not stopping there, he claimed that Starr threatened him in English. "You don't know who you've messed with, you don't know who I am and what you've done," the Auckland-born actor allegedly said. "You've committed the mistake of your life and I'm going to look for you. I want to kill you."