 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

The Grammy-winning female rapper proves that she is still dating the 'Backin' It Up' rapper as she uses one of his songs as a soundtrack of the twerking video.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has let everyone know that her relationship with Pardison Fontaine is still going strong. To shut down breakup rumors surrounding her and her rapper boyfriend, the "WAP" hitmaker shared a steamy twerking video dedicated to him.

Soundtracked by Pardi's "Hoop Earrings", the said clip was shared on Instagram on Thursday, March 3. It features footage of Megan shaking her booties as well as some memorable moments throughout her life, including her "Saturday Night Live" performance, graduation and Grammys wins.

"If you a black girl, if you a black girl/ Do your thing," Pardi, born Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, raps in the background. The emcee was also tagged by his girlfriend in the caption as she wrote, "@pardi," adding one blue heart emoji.

  See also...

As expected, the post has successfully stolen the "Backin' It Up" spitter's attention. Taking to the comment section, the 32-year-old rapper gushed, "God was really on one .. when he made this one."

Megan first sparked breakup rumors with Pardi in early January. At that time, the "Savage" femcee was caught deleting all of his pictures from her Instagram feed. Adding fuel to the speculations, she did not publicly wish her beau a happy birthday when he turned 32 years old last December.

Fans have since wondered whether the pair had called it quits. "Why didn't meg post a birthday post or story for Pardi??? Are they okay???" a curious fan asked, while another lamented, "Meg deleted all posts of her and Pardi," adding several crying emojis.

Megan confirmed her relationship with Pardi during an Instagram Live in February 2021. Defending her "boo" from online trolls, she said, "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi... 'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That's my boo and I really like him."

