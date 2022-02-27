Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Gets Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to the 'Hate Our Love' rapper, his current girlfriend Jhene Aiko and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande become trending on Twitter after his NSFW photo leak online.

Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has set the record straight. After many Internet users got thirsty over his alleged nude picture that leaked online, the "I Don't F**k with You" spitter was quick to offer a clarification.

The photo was allegedly shared on Sean's "Close Friends" Instagram Story on Saturday, February 26. The snap later made its way on Twitter, prompting fans to lust after him by sharing hilarious memes.

"BIG SEAN I CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU," one fan joked. "They don't call him BIG Sean for nothing," another quipped. A third then chimed in, "Big Sean was not lying when he said 'B***h I'm 10 feet tall when I'm standing on top of my d**k.' "

Also becoming trending following the leak were Sean's current girlfriend Jhene Aiko and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. "Big Sean definitely is BIG & I see why Jhene be sprung af," one user tweeted. Someone else added, "now I see why Jhene Aiko don't leave Big Sean." A different user penned, "i just saw big sean's d**k leak and now i know why ariana was walking side to side."

Hours later, the "Hate Our Love" rapper hopped in The Shade Room's comment section to address the photo. He simply declared, "This is not me."

This arrived after Nelly and Lil' Fizz's personal videos circulated on social media earlier this month. While the B2K member has yet to respond to the alleged sex tape, Nelly admitted that it was his and apologized to the woman in the footage.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," the 47-year-old musician said in a statement to TMZ. He went on to insist that the sexually explicit content "was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."