 
 

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Gets Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Gets Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

In addition to the 'Hate Our Love' rapper, his current girlfriend Jhene Aiko and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande become trending on Twitter after his NSFW photo leak online.

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has set the record straight. After many Internet users got thirsty over his alleged nude picture that leaked online, the "I Don't F**k with You" spitter was quick to offer a clarification.

The photo was allegedly shared on Sean's "Close Friends" Instagram Story on Saturday, February 26. The snap later made its way on Twitter, prompting fans to lust after him by sharing hilarious memes.

"BIG SEAN I CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU," one fan joked. "They don't call him BIG Sean for nothing," another quipped. A third then chimed in, "Big Sean was not lying when he said 'B***h I'm 10 feet tall when I'm standing on top of my d**k.' "

Also becoming trending following the leak were Sean's current girlfriend Jhene Aiko and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. "Big Sean definitely is BIG & I see why Jhene be sprung af," one user tweeted. Someone else added, "now I see why Jhene Aiko don't leave Big Sean." A different user penned, "i just saw big sean's d**k leak and now i know why ariana was walking side to side."

  See also...

Hours later, the "Hate Our Love" rapper hopped in The Shade Room's comment section to address the photo. He simply declared, "This is not me."

This arrived after Nelly and Lil' Fizz's personal videos circulated on social media earlier this month. While the B2K member has yet to respond to the alleged sex tape, Nelly admitted that it was his and apologized to the woman in the footage.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," the 47-year-old musician said in a statement to TMZ. He went on to insist that the sexually explicit content "was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Lead Acting Honors at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian to Prove He's the One Spreading 'Misinformation' Online
Related Posts
Big Sean Dragged After Raving Over Black Women

Big Sean Dragged After Raving Over Black Women

Big Sean Claims Kanye West and Jay-Z Forced Him to Fire His Friend for Breaking Studio Rules

Big Sean Claims Kanye West and Jay-Z Forced Him to Fire His Friend for Breaking Studio Rules

Big Sean Calls Kanye West's Disrespectful Comments About Signing Him 'Bulls**t'

Big Sean Calls Kanye West's Disrespectful Comments About Signing Him 'Bulls**t'

Big Sean Trolled on Twitter After Lions Fans Are Left Unimpressed by His Halftime Performance

Big Sean Trolled on Twitter After Lions Fans Are Left Unimpressed by His Halftime Performance

Most Read
Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive