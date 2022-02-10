 
 

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Many social media users are left disappointed after watching the video that reportedly sees the B2K member pleasing himself, with some people likening his manhood to 'mushroom.'

AceShowbiz - Lil' Fizz and Isaiah Rashad had their sex tapes unwittingly released on the same day, but the responses were different. While the latter has gained sympathy from fans, the former has been trolled online following the sex tape leak.

Many social media users were not impressed after watching the clip, which allegedly features the rapper, born Dreux Pierre Frederic, pleasing himself. Not mincing their words, they have been trolling the star on Twitter, likening his manhood to "mushroom."

"FIRST NELLY NOW LIL' FIZZ GOT THIS WEIRD A** LOOKING D**K. I'm so pissed," one person tweeted, referring to Nelly's own personal video which surfaced online one day earlier. Another shocked user reacted, "#lilfizz why it look like that."

"Dang Lil Fizz wtf is that," a third commented, adding a mushroom emoji. A fourth critic was more straightforward as writing, "Lil Fizz got the ugliest d**k I've seen in my life. The head looks like a straight up mushroom and it's skinny!!! I need these n***as to STOP posting they sex tapes."

Another user wrote, "B***h I know like HELL this ain't the d**k that had Apryl [Jones] showing her a** on the internet?!! Lil Fizz no sir!! I know that wasn't the d**k that had Ashanti in a chokehold?!!! B***h!!!"

"IS THIS WHAT MONIECE , AMANDA AND APRIL WERE BEEFING OVER ? A LIL FIZZ FREAKING MUSHROOM," a sixth troll chimed in. Someone else enthused, "Chile Lil Fizz done made us laugh! Got more head than he got shaft?"

Contrary to the negative comments, Apryl Jones, who was romantically involved with Fizz in 2019 until 2020, previously raved over his manhood. "Why y'all so mad?" she said in an Instagram video. "I'm getting the d**k I want. I love it, oh my God. It's the best d**k of my life."

"It really, genuinely is," she went on gushing. "I can't really be mad. I can't not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y'all trying to really make me mad, but I don't know how to be mad. I'm not a mad person."

