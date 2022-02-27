Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Lead Acting Honors at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

WENN Other winners include 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown and '9-1-1' actress Angela Bassett, who picked up the award in the drama actor and actress categories, respectively.
and Jennifer Hudson won big at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The " Will Smith " actress and the " Respect " leading man took home two trophies each at the Saturday, February 26 show, which was aired on BET.
King Richard
Among the awards that Hudson received at the 53rd annual event were Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. She beat out
, Lil Nas X , Megan Thee Stallion and Regina King for the first trophy.
Tiffany Haddish
As for Smith, he nabbed Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for portraying Richard Williams, the father of
and Venus Williams , in "King Richard". He also won Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography for his self-titled memoir.
Serena Williams
Also having things to celebrate on Saturday were
, who won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, and Anthony Anderson , who won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. " Issa Rae " star This Is Us and " Sterling K. Brown " actress 9-1-1 , meanwhile, picked up the Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series honors respectively.
Angela Bassett
Having won the award for the eighth consecutive year, Anthony, who also served as host at the annual event, said during his acceptance speech, "I'd like to thank my mama for sleeping with my daddy and making me… I'm just a kid from Compton. If you dream and believe, anything is possible." He added, "This is the one place where they can't stop Black people from voting."
The full list of NAACP Image Awards winners is:
Entertainer of the Year:
Jennifer Hudson Outstanding Motion Picture: "
" The Harder They Fall Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:
, " Will Smith " King Richard Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Motion Picture:
Danny Boyd, Jr., " " Bruised Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:
, " Jennifer Hudson " Respect Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture ( Film ): Shaka King, "
" Judas and the Black Messiah Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television):
Cree Summer, " " Rugrats Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Film):
, " Letitia Wright " Sing 2 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
, " Daniel Kaluuya " Judas and the Black Messiah Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
, " Regina King " The Harder They Fall Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: "
" Coda Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: "
" The Harder They Fall Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:
, " Angela Bassett " 9-1-1 Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:
, " Anthony Anderson " Black-ish Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:
, " Sterling K. Brown " This is Us Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:
, " Issa Rae " Insecure Outstanding Comedy Series: "
" Insecure Outstanding Drama Series: "
" Queen Sugar Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Deon Cole, " " Black-ish Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Natasha Rothwell, " " Insecure Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Cliff "
" Smith, " Method Man " Power Book II: Ghost Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
, " Mary J. Blige " Power Book II: Ghost Outstanding Guest Performance:
, " Maya Rudolph " Saturday Night Live Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special: "Colin in Black & White"
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:
, " Kevin Hart " True Story Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special:
, " Taraji P. Henson Annie Live!" Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): "
The ReidOut" Outstanding Talk Series: "Red Table Talk"
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series): "
Wild 'n Out" Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): "
" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Outstanding Children's Program: "
Family Reunion" Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series):
Miles Brown, " " Black-ish Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:
, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith , "Red Table Talk" Willow Smith Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble:
, " Trevor Noah " The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Outstanding Album: "Heaux Tales" by
Jazmine Sullivan Outstanding New Artist:
Saweetie Outstanding Male Artist:
Anthony Hamilton Outstanding Female Artist:
Jazmine Sullivan Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): "Leave the Door Open" by
Silk Sonic Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): "Fye Fye" by
Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe Outstanding Jazz Album (Instrumental): "Sounds from the Ancestors" by
Kenny Garrett Outstanding Jazz Album (Vocal): "Generations" by
The Baylor Project Outstanding Gospel Album: "Overcomer" by
Tamela Mann Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: "Essence" by
feat. Wizkid Tems Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation: "
" (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) by The Harder They Fall and Jay-Z Jeymes Samuel Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction: "Long Division" by Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction: "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author: "Just As I Am" by Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography: "Will" by
Will Smith Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional: "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" by Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry: "Perfect Black" by Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work - Children: "Stacey's Extraordinary Words" by Stacey Abrams and Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens: "Ace of Spades" by Faridah Abike-Iyimide
Outstanding Documentary (Film): "
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power" Outstanding Documentary (Television): "
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America" Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series:
, " Issa Rae " Insecure Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Davita Scarlett, "
" The Good Fight Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Abdul Williams, "Salt-N-Pepa"
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, "
" Judas and the Black Messiah Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series:
Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, " South Side" Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Barry Jenkins, "
" The Underground Railroad Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Kenny Leon, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"