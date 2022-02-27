Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith Lead Acting Honors at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

WENN Movie

Other winners include 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown and '9-1-1' actress Angela Bassett, who picked up the award in the drama actor and actress categories, respectively.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson and Will Smith won big at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The "Respect" actress and the "King Richard" leading man took home two trophies each at the Saturday, February 26 show, which was aired on BET.

Among the awards that Hudson received at the 53rd annual event were Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture. She beat out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish for the first trophy.

As for Smith, he nabbed Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for portraying Richard Williams, the father of Venus Williams and Serena Williams, in "King Richard". He also won Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography for his self-titled memoir.

Also having things to celebrate on Saturday were Anthony Anderson, who won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, and Issa Rae, who won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown and "9-1-1" actress Angela Bassett, meanwhile, picked up the Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series honors respectively.

Having won the award for the eighth consecutive year, Anthony, who also served as host at the annual event, said during his acceptance speech, "I'd like to thank my mama for sleeping with my daddy and making me… I'm just a kid from Compton. If you dream and believe, anything is possible." He added, "This is the one place where they can't stop Black people from voting."

