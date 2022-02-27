 
 

Kanye West Challenges Kim Kardashian to Prove He's the One Spreading 'Misinformation' Online

WENN
Celebrity

In new court documents, the billionaire Yeezy designer describes the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's statement about him causing 'emotional distress' as 'inadmissible hearsay.'

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian's recent claim. Having been accused of causing "emotional distress" by spreading "misinformation" on social media, the "Donda" artist challenged his estranged wife to prove that he's the one who made the posts.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," so read court documents filed by Kanye's lawyer on Friday, February 25. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

"Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent," the objection continued. "Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

In her own filing, Kim asked a judge to reject Kanye's effort to impede her divorce request. "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the reality TV star, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, declared. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum further noted.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives," Kim pointed out.

