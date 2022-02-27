Maksim Chmerkovskiy Blasts Kirstie Alley for Tweeting About 'Fake' War Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Instagram Celebrity

The pro dancer, who has been in Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion, makes a plea with his former 'Dancing with the Stars' partner after she makes a post about war.

Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy is not happy with Kirstie Alley's recent social media post. After his former "Dancing with the Stars" partner tweeted about a "fake" war amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the pro dancer took to Instagram Story to call her out.

In her since-deleted tweet, which was posted on Saturday, February 26, Kirstie wrote, "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war. So I won't be commenting." The 71-year-old actress added, "I'll pray instead."

The post didn't go unnoticed by Maksim. Sharing a screenshot of the tweet, he penned, "Dear Kirstie, we haven't spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during Hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering."

"That same energy is needed right now," the TV personality, who has been in Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion, further noted. "No one needs your prayer if you don't know what's real or fake."

Maksim has been sharing updates on the situation in Kyiv as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. On Friday, he told his online devotees, "I'm out here, again, I'm safe. We haven't been told to move, and I'm just following instructions. That's all I can say... But the reality is that I'm also talking to my friends that are here, the Ukrainians, and the situation is pretty dire."

"People are being mobilized, the whole country is being called to go to war," the husband of Peta Murgatroyd went on explaining. "Men, women, boys, people that I was judging some days ago, are going forward and getting guns and getting employed to defend the country."

Maksim also declared that he "is not currently trying to leave" and "gonna do my best to be as safe as possible." He added, "I'm not moving towards the border currently. I heard it's not safe and unfortunately some of my friends are on the road to Polish border. But they're also reporting its quite dangerous and there's a lot of senseless activity going on outside of war stuff. But I made a decision not to try and go right now. I'm just going to be here."