Ireland Baldwin Revisits Dad Alec's 'Thoughtless Little Pig' Insult: 'Jokes on You'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

In a new TikTok video, the 26-year-old model hits back at critics as she reminds people that her name is Ireland instead of the mean titles that others love to call her by.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin made use of her TikTok account to fire back at critics, including her own father Alec Baldwin. In a new video on the platform, the 26-year-old model joined a current TikTok trend set to The Ting Tings's "That's Not My Name" which saw celebrities share all the roles they've played as well as titles they've held throughout their careers.

In the video, Ireland could be seen treating fans to a silly dancing as she wrote over the clip, "My name is Ireland... but the media likes to call me…" She then listed labels including "fat," "attention seeking, voluptuous, promiscuous," "well-off, silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job" and "thoughtless little pig," the latter of which was actually coming from "The Boss Baby" actor back in 2007. Concluding her message, Ireland reminded people, "My name is Ireland. I'm a writer. And I think pigs are cute so jokes on you."

Ireland reposted the clip to her Instagram page. She opened up in the caption, "I can't even tell you how much time I've wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives."

Reflecting on the dark moment, she added, "Maybe you don't experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us. I hardly read articles that come out about me in general but often times when I do, I'm always sexualized in someway or compared to my parents in another. Unfortunately, positivity and good news hardly sells. The media is one giant garbage dump and I could give less of a s**t what they call me…"

"I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I'm excited to show you what I've been working on," Hailey Baldwin's cousin continued. "I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents," she said, referencing Alec and her mom Kim Basinger.

Noting that she will "continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them," Ireland said, "I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I've grown to [sic] very proud of. I don't give a f**k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point."

Alec made the "pig" insult towards Ireland in leaked voicemail recorded in April 2007 when Ireland was 11 years old. The audio surfaced as the former "Saturday Night Live" and her then-estranged wife Kim were in the midst of divorce process.