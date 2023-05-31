 

Ireland Baldwin Appears to Shade Dad Alec Baldwin After He Left Her Out of Tribute

Seemingly getting her revenge, the new mom leaves out the 'Rust' actor on social media post praising her partner's parents and mum Kim Basinger in a candid update about her mental health.

AceShowbiz - Ireland Baldwin has left her dad out of a tribute to her family. The model, 27, posted on social media praising her partner's parents and mum Kim Basinger in a candid update about her mental health, but left out mention of 65-year-old "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin - weeks after he forgot to include her in a tribute to his family.

Ireland started a long Instagram message posted on Tuesday, May 30, by saying how she was struggling with "health anxiety" during her recent pregnancy, "Every thought in my head pertained to hurting the baby. Hurting myself. Blame game. I'm doing it all wrong."

She added she told herself "countless pregnancy horror stories" until she went "numb" and said women would "go out of their way" to portray pregnancy negatively and tell how it changed the body and that it was "God awfully painful."

But adding about how she has felt calm wash over her since she gave birth to her and her boyfriend RAC’s baby girl Holland earlier this month, "I couldn't be more grateful for my partner's parents and my mom who visited me,"  with no mention of Alec.

Page Six said a representative for Ireland did not immediately return a request for comment on "whether the apparent snub was intentional."

On May 4, Alec posted on Instagram a slideshow of his seven kids with wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, including Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo and Lucia, both two, and seven-month-old Ilaria.

He captioned the image, "Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I'm not gonna lie, without my family, I don't know what my life would be."

Alec then shared a black-and-white picture of the model, who he had in 1995 with his then-wife Kim Basinger, 69, and said in reference to the musician often referred to as the fifth Beatle, "We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

The actor and Ireland’s ups and downs have included him leaving a voicemail on her phone in 2007 in which he branded her a "rude, thoughtless little pig," which leaked online.

Ireland told Page Six she had brushed it off, saying, "The only problem with that voicemail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was. He's said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated. For me it was like, 'OK, whatever.' I called him back I was like, 'Sorry, Dad, I didn't have my phone.' That was it."

