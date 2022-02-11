 
 

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

The TV judge misses the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions as he tests positive for the highly-contagious virus just days after he was hospitalized for a broken arm.

  Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell is experiencing another health scare. The music mogul is currently isolating himself at home following his COVID-19 diagnosis, which came just days after he was hospitalized for a broken arm as a result of a horror electronic bike accident.

Due to his positive test result, the 62-year-old TV judge couldn't take his seat at the judge's table for "Britain's Got Talent" auditions. His spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail on Thursday, February 10, "Simon was unable to attend filming today as he was isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19."

Simon was scheduled to be on the set of the British edition of the talent competition on Thursday alongside his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. It is not yet clear when Simon will be able to return to filming the show.

News of his COVID test result arrived just days after Simon was hospitalized for a broken arm as a result of a terrifying e-bike accident. "After being ambulanced to hospital and given an X-ray, Simon was eventually released that evening. His arm in a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder. He was told to rest," a source explained to The Sun earlier this month.

"He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," the so-called insider further detailed the accident. "He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

The insider then informed the outlet that Simon "is lucky to be alive" after he was propelled over the handlebars and onto the road at 20mph while not wearing a helmet. "Stupidly, Simon wasn't wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face. He looked like something from 'Phantom of the Opera'," said the informant. "Three kindly passers-by jumped into action, and stopped the traffic so he wouldn't be run over."

Following the harrowing incident. Simon said that he's "a bit of a nutter." The longtime judge of "America's Got Talent" then vowed to wear life-saving gear when biking. "I'll definitely wear a helmet next time," so he promised.

Simon then told a photographer for Daily Mail that he's "okay" while walking with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, in London. "I'm feeling much better, thank you," said "The X Factor" judge, who sported a yellow cast on his arm.

Simon went on to add that the accident "happened just 'round the corner." It's also reported that he might consider giving up his cycling hobby due to this being his second accident in less than two years.

