 
 

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother
Instagram
Celebrity

Police are investigating the brawl between the 'Suge' hitmaker and Brandon Bills, while Dani calls out her baby daddy for ganging up on her brother with his crew.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is potentially facing another legal trouble following an altercation with DaniLeigh's brother. The rapper is under investigation after he and his crew were caught on camera attacking Brandon Bills at a bowling alley.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon after, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources tell the site they're investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon because Brandon was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground.

The altercation took place during London on da Track's private event at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA on early Thursday morning, February 10. According to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, police responded around 1:20 A.M. to a radio call for an AD battery (assault with a deadly weapon).

DaBaby reportedly left before cops arrived. Brandon, born Brandon Curie, returned to the scene close to 3:30 A.M. He refused medical attention as his injuries did not appear to be serious.

Videos from the altercation show DaBaby seemingly initiating the fight, throwing the first punch which caused Brandon to fall onto the lanes that were slippery. DaBaby's team then jumped him. One man is seen grabbing Brandon by his hair and body slamming him.

  See also...

Following the altercation, Dani has called out her ex-boyfriend on Instagram. "Lame as hell!!!!" she wrote on her Story. "Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!!

She added, "... Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad." The singer shares a child with DaBaby.

Brandon has also addressed the altercation on his own social media page. In a video rant, he said that "n***as wanna gran me by my hair…N***as jumped me." He went on challenging the Grammy Award-winning artist to see him one on one, believing he would've "been throwing" at DaBaby if the floors had not been slippery.

In his Instagram Story, he asked people to stop asking him about his condition, assuring he is "good." He wrote, "Stop calling me I'm good." He went on repeating his claims, "these n***az is p***y I'm stood my own on 5 n***az by myself n***az ain't ready for this 1 on 1 I will beat n***a a**."

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig
Related Posts
DaBaby Has Angry Reaction to Post Comparing His High School GPA to J. Cole, Drake and Other Rappers'

DaBaby Has Angry Reaction to Post Comparing His High School GPA to J. Cole, Drake and Other Rappers'

DaBaby Unfazed by Criticism of His New Song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'

DaBaby Unfazed by Criticism of His New Song 'Sneaky Link Anthem'

DaBaby Called Corny After Releasing 'Sneaky Link Anthem' and Its Visuals

DaBaby Called Corny After Releasing 'Sneaky Link Anthem' and Its Visuals

DaBaby Showers 'Thirsty' Fan With Bottled Water During Concert

DaBaby Showers 'Thirsty' Fan With Bottled Water During Concert

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics