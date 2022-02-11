DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

Instagram Celebrity

Police are investigating the brawl between the 'Suge' hitmaker and Brandon Bills, while Dani calls out her baby daddy for ganging up on her brother with his crew.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is potentially facing another legal trouble following an altercation with DaniLeigh's brother. The rapper is under investigation after he and his crew were caught on camera attacking Brandon Bills at a bowling alley.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon after, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources tell the site they're investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon because Brandon was kicked in the head while he was already on the ground.

The altercation took place during London on da Track's private event at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana, CA on early Thursday morning, February 10. According to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, police responded around 1:20 A.M. to a radio call for an AD battery (assault with a deadly weapon).

DaBaby reportedly left before cops arrived. Brandon, born Brandon Curie, returned to the scene close to 3:30 A.M. He refused medical attention as his injuries did not appear to be serious.

Videos from the altercation show DaBaby seemingly initiating the fight, throwing the first punch which caused Brandon to fall onto the lanes that were slippery. DaBaby's team then jumped him. One man is seen grabbing Brandon by his hair and body slamming him.

Following the altercation, Dani has called out her ex-boyfriend on Instagram. "Lame as hell!!!!" she wrote on her Story. "Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!!

She added, "... Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad." The singer shares a child with DaBaby.

Brandon has also addressed the altercation on his own social media page. In a video rant, he said that "n***as wanna gran me by my hair…N***as jumped me." He went on challenging the Grammy Award-winning artist to see him one on one, believing he would've "been throwing" at DaBaby if the floors had not been slippery.

In his Instagram Story, he asked people to stop asking him about his condition, assuring he is "good." He wrote, "Stop calling me I'm good." He went on repeating his claims, "these n***az is p***y I'm stood my own on 5 n***az by myself n***az ain't ready for this 1 on 1 I will beat n***a a**."