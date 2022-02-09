Brit Awards 2022: Adele Makes History as She Wins Big - See Full Winners

Instagram Music

Another winner in the gender-neutral award event is Billie Eilish, who wins the best international artist against fellow nominees Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Brit Awards has revealed the full list of its winners. Announced on Tuesday, February 8 at the 02 arena in London, the list saw Adele being the biggest winner with three grand prizes at this year's female-dominated Brit Awards.

Adele took home Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for her chart-topping album "30". Additionally, the singer was the winner of Song of the Year for her hit "Easy on Me". This marks Adele's third win for both album and song of the year as she previously won the categories back in 2012 for "21" and 2016 for "25".

With her new milestones, the "Hello" singer becomes the first solo artist in Brits history to win this award three times. She's also the second artist in Brits history, following Coldplay, to win the award with three consecutive studio albums.

Another winner in the gender-neutral award event was Billie Eilish, who was named as the best international artist after edging out Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Silk Sonic was presented with the award for International Group.

This year, the Brits also added new four fan-voted genre awards which included Pop/R&B Act, Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act and Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Dua Lipa won Pop/R&B Act over Adele, Ed Sheeran, Griff and Joy Crookes. That was the only category which Adele was nominated for that she lost. Sam Fender won Alternative/Rock Act, Becky Hill is the best dance act, while fans voted Dave as the winner of Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act category.

Also among the honorees that night was Olivia, who nabbed the International Song of the Year with "Good 4 U". Wolf Alice won Group of the Year, with Ed being given the inaugural award for Songwriter of the Year. Hosted by British comedian Mo Gilligan, the Brit Awards is presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Full Winner List of 2022 Brit Awards: