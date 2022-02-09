Javier Bardem Torn Over Wife Penelope Cruz's and Co-Star Nicole Kidman's Oscar Nominations

Instagram Movie

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh says he and 'Belfast' actress Caitriona Balfe don't 'have any complaints' though she's snubbed for the Best Supporting Actress race.

AceShowbiz - Javier Bardem is celebrating his and wife Penelope Cruz's Oscar nomination, while also rooting for his co-star Nicole Kidman. Following the nominations announcement on early Tuesday, February 8, the Spanish actor admitted he's torn as both his wife and his "Being the Ricardos" co-star are eying the Best Actress award.

"I think both did a fantastic job," Bardem told Deadline of two actresses' nominations. "But Penelope did something extraordinary because she's nominated for the second time for a role in Spanish-that's really historic. Of course, I am rooting for her."

He continued, "And I'm also rooting for Nicole, we had an amazing time working together. I'm rooting for Penelope…and then I'm also rooting for Nicole. It makes sense."

Bardem, who is also nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Being the Ricardos", revealed his and Cruz's reactions to being nominated for an Oscar together. "We were on the sofa, cuddled together waiting to see what was going to happen," he said. "When they announced my nomination first, I was very excited but it wasn't a true celebration until we heard she was also nominated. We would not be able to truly celebrate together if one of us was disappointed."

He went on sharing, "To speak of my nomination, it's truly an honor and a privilege to be recognized. But it's her nomination that brings me the most happiness, as well as us being able to celebrate something so special together. If we were normal people, we would do a party. But we're actually quite boring. [Laughs]"

In a statement, Bardem once again expressed his support for his wife Cruz and co-star Kidman while recognizing fellow Best Actor nominees. "Thank you to the Academy for this acknowledgement, it is a very special moment for me to be recognized among the most talented actors of our time; Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield," he said.

"Congratulations to my friends Nicole and J.K. [Simmons] for your much deserved recognitions," he added. "Thank you to Aaron Sorkin for the beautiful script and direction that brought us all here, and finally thank you to Amazon for your unwavering support. I couldn't be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope, for her work in 'Parallel Mothers'. Thank you."

Kidman, meanwhile, said she's "so overwhelmed" by the nomination. She credited the cast and director as saying, "I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together. This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated."

Another couple celebrating their Oscar nominations were Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who are in the race for Supporting Actress nod and Supporting Actor award respectively for their roles in "The Power of the Dog". "To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience," the actress said. "For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams."

Plemons added, "The experience of making 'The Power of the Dog' was one that I will cherish forever. Getting to work alongside such amazingly talented and wonderful people (such as the one and only Kirsten) was everything you hoped filmmaking could be. Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor."

Kenneth Branagh, meanwhile, reacted to multiple nominations for his film "Belfast", including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ciaran Hinds and Best Supporting Actress for Judi Dench. "Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents - how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor - as am I," he said.

Speaking to EW, he also reacted to Caitriona Balfe snub for the Best Supporting Actress race. "We know that this is a phenomenally competitive year," he said. "They're just some wonderful films out there, and inevitably, there are wonderful performances. What I know for sure is that I wouldn't have any nominations, for sure, without the incredible work of Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill. It sounds cliched, but I mean it when I say these nominations absolutely belong to them."

He also suggested that he and Balfe think those nominated for Oscars deserved the honor. "It's a beautiful piece of work that in many other years would have been recognized, but she, nor I, nor anyone would ever have any complaints about the amazing people that have been nominated this year," he added. "It's an honor to be in the conversation. And you know that anybody who takes those places has earned the right to do so."

Olivia Colman, on the other hand, is celebrating her Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nomination for her role in Dunst's film directorial debut "The Lost Daughter". "Oh my god yes. I'm SO EXCITED!!!" she gushed. "And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx."

Kristen Stewart, who is eying the same prize for her role in "Spencer", shared, "I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I'd be in the company of these four incredible women."

Denis Villeneuve, meanwhile, is snubbed from the Best Director race, though his film "Dune" scored a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. "Here is a trick for all filmmakers on Oscars nomination morning. At the very last minute before announcements, make pancakes. It helps with the stress," he jested after the nominations announcement. "Make sure you put enough eggs in the preparation, our pancakes were a disaster." In a more serious note, he said, "I could not be more proud of my whole team who got 10 nominations. We had an amazing morning."

As for Andrew Garfield who is nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in musical "Tick, Tick…Boom!", he stated, "By bestowing this recognition upon me, you honor our genius director Lin-Manuel Miranda, our producers Julie Larson, Julie Oh and Celia Costas and our entire cast and crew. We are a true family to our core. I am deeply humbled."