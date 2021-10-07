'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

FOX/Michael Becker TV

In the new episode, Bull, Hamster, Skunk, Baby and a new wildcard player take the stage to perform in front of judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

AceShowbiz - Group A returned to the stage for a house party-themed episode of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday, October 6. In the new outing, Bull, Hamster, Skunk, Baby and a new wildcard player took the stage to perform in front of judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The first performer was Bull, who kicked things off with a performance of Britney Spears' "Circus". As for his clue, Bull said, "I am no stranger to a house party. My parties are notorious for having great music, everybody dancing -- it is the litty, city committee." The panel guessed Trey Songz, Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos or Leslie Odom Jr.

Following it up was Hamster whose clue package included a framed photo of a Basset Hound and a suitcase. Hamster also said that it was "a bit of a party animal" and "was living in a huge city working with my best pals." For the episode, Hamster sang Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love". Among the guesses were Will Ferrell, David Spade, Rob Schneider, John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd.

As for Skunk, it performed "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & The Pips. "Some say turn down for what, I say turn it up so the whole empire can hear you," Skunk hinted. The panelists guessed Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah and Tamar Braxton.

Singing a unique rendition of the Flintstones theme song was Baby. "I love a good house party, the best house party I've ever been on was a trip -- it was a house party on a bus, cross country," Baby said. "I got to bring my whole family along for the ride, I even got pictures of my kids taking a bath in the sink." Among the names mentioned for the guesses were John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Rod Stewart, Keith Richards and Gordon Ramsay.

Pepper then came on stage as the wildcard contestant. "I'm excited to come into the competition as a wildcard, especially as the Pepper. I want to spice things up. You know, I've always had my own flavor, and I'm constantly thinking of ways to not be bland," Pepper, who performed Labrinth's "Jealous", said. "This last year has been the craziest -- something I did went viral basically overnight. It spread like fire. I never expected any of it, but the coolest part was seeing people take what I did and add their own flavor to it."

Olivia Rodrigo, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady GaGa, Pink and Miley Cyrus were among the guesses.

It was then revealed that Baby had to be unmasked. Baby was actor, stand-up comic and radio personality Larry the Cable Guy.