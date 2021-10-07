 
 

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Baby Is Unmasked to Be Comic and Radio Personality
FOX/Michael Becker
TV

In the new episode, Bull, Hamster, Skunk, Baby and a new wildcard player take the stage to perform in front of judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Group A returned to the stage for a house party-themed episode of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday, October 6. In the new outing, Bull, Hamster, Skunk, Baby and a new wildcard player took the stage to perform in front of judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The first performer was Bull, who kicked things off with a performance of Britney Spears' "Circus". As for his clue, Bull said, "I am no stranger to a house party. My parties are notorious for having great music, everybody dancing -- it is the litty, city committee." The panel guessed Trey Songz, Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos or Leslie Odom Jr.

Following it up was Hamster whose clue package included a framed photo of a Basset Hound and a suitcase. Hamster also said that it was "a bit of a party animal" and "was living in a huge city working with my best pals." For the episode, Hamster sang Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love". Among the guesses were Will Ferrell, David Spade, Rob Schneider, John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd.

As for Skunk, it performed "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & The Pips. "Some say turn down for what, I say turn it up so the whole empire can hear you," Skunk hinted. The panelists guessed Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah and Tamar Braxton.

  See also...

Singing a unique rendition of the Flintstones theme song was Baby. "I love a good house party, the best house party I've ever been on was a trip -- it was a house party on a bus, cross country," Baby said. "I got to bring my whole family along for the ride, I even got pictures of my kids taking a bath in the sink." Among the names mentioned for the guesses were John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Rod Stewart, Keith Richards and Gordon Ramsay.

Pepper then came on stage as the wildcard contestant. "I'm excited to come into the competition as a wildcard, especially as the Pepper. I want to spice things up. You know, I've always had my own flavor, and I'm constantly thinking of ways to not be bland," Pepper, who performed Labrinth's "Jealous", said. "This last year has been the craziest -- something I did went viral basically overnight. It spread like fire. I never expected any of it, but the coolest part was seeing people take what I did and add their own flavor to it."

Olivia Rodrigo, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady GaGa, Pink and Miley Cyrus were among the guesses.

It was then revealed that Baby had to be unmasked. Baby was actor, stand-up comic and radio personality Larry the Cable Guy.

You can share this post!

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

Brittany Murphy Was Victim of Her 'Conning' Husband Simon Monjack, Documentary Director Says
Related Posts
'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Dalmatian Is Revealed to Be a Rapper and KarJenner Ex

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Dalmatian Is Revealed to Be a Rapper and KarJenner Ex

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Mother Nature and Pufferfish Are Unmasked in 'Part 2: Back to School'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Mother Nature and Pufferfish Are Unmasked in 'Part 2: Back to School'

'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Premiere Features Cliffhanger

'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Premiere Features Cliffhanger

Most Read
Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss
TV

Katie Couric Banned From Promoting Her Tell-All Memoir on CBS After Dissing Its Former Boss

'RHOA' Season 14: WNBA Players May Join Cast, Possibility of NeNe Leakes' Return Is Unveiled

'RHOA' Season 14: WNBA Players May Join Cast, Possibility of NeNe Leakes' Return Is Unveiled

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Chrissy Teigen's Mother to Show Off Cooking Skills With Food Network Special

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

Damian Lewis Quits 'Billions' Following Wife's Death

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Show Impressive Performances on 'Britney Night'

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Netflix Sued by South Korean Internet Service Over 'Squid Game' Traffic

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out on 'Dr. Phil', Urges Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself In

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'

Milo Ventimiglia Expects Plenty of Tears During Final Episode Filming of 'This Is Us'

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Try to Impress Coahes in Fifth Night of Blind Auditions

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess Defends Being Paired With Real-Life Boyfriend Brian Austin Green on 'DWTS'

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Squid Game' Director Shares Idea for Potential Season 2

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Breaks Up and Gets Engaged