 
 

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg Among Headliners at Star-Studded 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl
Music

Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, which collaborates with NFL and Pepsi for the LVI Super Bowl, teases in a statement that the upcoming show will be 'history in the making.'

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show has finally revealed its line-up of performers. On Thursday, September 30, Pepsi announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will the headliners of the highly-anticipated show on February 13, 2022.

The brand shared the first poster on its official Instagram account. "43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show. @nfl @rocnation @nbcsports @drdre @eminem @snoopdogg @therealmaryjblige @kendricklamar," so it wrote in the caption. This will be the firs time for the five musicians to perform onstage together.

Dre revealed his excitement for the gig in a new statement. "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Meanwhile, Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said, "Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip-hop has today."

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez) and Shakira to Lady GaGa to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages," he added.

As for Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation teased in a statement that the upcoming show will be "history in the making." Prior to this, Super Bowl halftime shows had stars such as Beyonce Knowles, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2 and Michael Jackson serving as the headliners.

