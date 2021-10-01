Cody Rigsby Contracts COVID-19 After 'DWTS' Partner Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for Virus

Instagram TV

The Peloton instructor reveals that he tests positive for coronavirus just a few days after his dancing partner, who had the virus, hoped that she 'didn't spread it.'

AceShowbiz - Cody Rigsby is currently taking a break from "Dancing With the Stars" as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Peloton instructor revealed that he had coronavirus after his dancing partner Cheryl Burke contracted the virus.

On Thursday, September 30, the 34-year-old dancer took to his Instagram account to share the news he didn't "want to be sharing." In the clip, he began opening up, "I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year."

Cody went on detailing his symptoms as saying, "I have really mild symptoms. Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough." He then insisted that his symptoms are not as bad as his first time contracting the virus.

"But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working -- we're super grateful for that," Cody continued. Of his participation on the ABC show, he explained that he is still figuring out. "As far as my fate on 'Dancing with the Stars', we're still trying to figure that out right now," he said.

Concluding his video, Cody said that he was going to "eat all the yummy food" that he could before potentially losing his sense of taste and smell. He signed off with his signature Peloton goodbye, "Bye boos."

In the caption of his clip, Cody stated that he contracted the virus though he's "fully vaccinated and took many precautions" and "following CDC guidelines." He also noted that he will be "taking a break" from work for a few days to "properly rest and recover "as well as avoid exposing others." He ended his note as saying, "I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

A few days prior to Cody's revelation, his dancing partner Cheryl divulged that she tested positive for the virus. The 37-year-old, who was "fully vaccinated" with Moderna, announced her diagnosis in an Instagram video on September 26. "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID," she said.

After explaining that she's been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day, Cheryl claimed she felt "so bad" for Cody. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," she told the viewers while fighting back tears. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow. I just hope I didn't spread it."