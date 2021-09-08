 
 

John Mulaney Confirms He's Dating Olivia Munn, Reveals She's Now Pregnant With Their First Child

John Mulaney Confirms He's Dating Olivia Munn, Reveals She's Now Pregnant With Their First Child
WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon
Celebrity

When appearing in a new episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the stand-up comedian admits to feeling 'nervous' about going public with the pregnancy news.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney has finally confirmed that he's dating Olivia Munn. When going public with their romance, the stand-up comedian additionally revealed that the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star is currently pregnant with their first child together.

The 39-year-old broke the news when appearing in the Tuesday, September 7 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers". When host Seth Meyers told him, "You've had a year," the expectant dad shared, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife... Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," John went on gushing, adding how grateful he is that his new girlfriend has been by his side throughout his tough year. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

  See also...

John's revelation came just days after Olivia was spotted with her baby bump during an outing. When running errands in Beverly Hills on September 3, the "Love Wedding Repeat" actress could be seen hiding her growing belly in a black baggy sweatshirt and a pair of cozy sweatpants.

John sparked romance rumors with Olivia in May after calling it quits with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Anna, however, claimed that she was "heartbroken" by John's decision to end their marriage. She said via her representative, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage... I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

As for Olivia, she previously showed her support for John when he checked himself into a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania treatment facility in December 2020. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at that time.

Before dating John, she was linked romantically to athlete Aaron Rodgers. She's also linked to several actors like Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison and Joel Kinnaman.

You can share this post!

Original 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Apologizes for His Sudden Exit on Show's 25th Anniversary

Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katey Slammed for 'Insensitive' COVID Joke in Pregnancy Announcement
Related Posts
John Mulaney to Legalize Split From Anna Marie Tendler by Filing for Divorce

John Mulaney to Legalize Split From Anna Marie Tendler by Filing for Divorce

John Mulaney's Wife Packs Her Bags Following Split

John Mulaney's Wife Packs Her Bags Following Split

John Mulaney Sparks Olivia Munn Dating Rumors Following Split From Wife

John Mulaney Sparks Olivia Munn Dating Rumors Following Split From Wife

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says