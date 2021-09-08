John Mulaney Confirms He's Dating Olivia Munn, Reveals She's Now Pregnant With Their First Child

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon Celebrity

When appearing in a new episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the stand-up comedian admits to feeling 'nervous' about going public with the pregnancy news.

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney has finally confirmed that he's dating Olivia Munn. When going public with their romance, the stand-up comedian additionally revealed that the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star is currently pregnant with their first child together.

The 39-year-old broke the news when appearing in the Tuesday, September 7 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers". When host Seth Meyers told him, "You've had a year," the expectant dad shared, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife... Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," John went on gushing, adding how grateful he is that his new girlfriend has been by his side throughout his tough year. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

John's revelation came just days after Olivia was spotted with her baby bump during an outing. When running errands in Beverly Hills on September 3, the "Love Wedding Repeat" actress could be seen hiding her growing belly in a black baggy sweatshirt and a pair of cozy sweatpants.

John sparked romance rumors with Olivia in May after calling it quits with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Anna, however, claimed that she was "heartbroken" by John's decision to end their marriage. She said via her representative, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage... I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

As for Olivia, she previously showed her support for John when he checked himself into a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania treatment facility in December 2020. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at that time.

Before dating John, she was linked romantically to athlete Aaron Rodgers. She's also linked to several actors like Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison and Joel Kinnaman.