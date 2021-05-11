John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

Despite being 'heartbroken' that the former 'Saturday Night Live' star is divorcing her, Anna Marie Tendler still wishes him 'support and success as he continues his recovery.'

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney is calling it quits with his wife. Two months after he checked out from rehab to deal with cocaine and alcohol abuse, the former "Saturday Night Live" star decided to end his six-year marriage to Anna Marie Tendler.

Making public the shocking news was the 38-year-old comedian's spokesperson. "[He] will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," the spokesperson pointed out.

In her own statement, John's now-estranged wife Anna said via her representative, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage." She then added, "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The split came after the Andrew Glouberman of "Big Mouth" checked himself into a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania treatment facility in December 2020 for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He completed his rehab in late February this year and was continuing his sobriety work as an outpatient.

John has long been open about his addiction. When speaking to Esquire in 2019, he divulged that he started drinking at the age of 13. "I drank for attention," he confessed at that time. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

"I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it," the funnyman continued. "I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?' "

It was not until he turned 23 that John decided to become sober. "I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie," he recalled. "It was just crazy... I'm never going to tell you. That's mine. I didn't kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, 'You're f**king out of control.' And I thought to myself, 'I don't like this guy anymore. I'm not rooting for him.' "

Addiction aside, John and Anna got married in New York in July 2014. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, he raved, "July 5, 2014. On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again."