Original 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Apologizes for His Sudden Exit on Show's 25th Anniversary

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Original "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns returned to greet fans to celebrate the Nick. Jr show's 25th anniversary. In a heartfelt video shared on the network's social media accounts, Steve finally addressed his abrupt departure from the show back in 2002.

"You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?" Burns kicked off the clip. "And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I'm leaving. Here's my brother Joe, he's your new best friend,' and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn't see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt."

Explaining why he left, Steve, who donned the same green shirt and hat he usually had on the show, added, "I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do."

He continued, "And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just, it's just so amazing, right?" He added, "I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

In the video, Steve also thanked viewers who have been helping him to get to where he wanted to be in life. He said, "I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that's super cool."

"I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends," he concluded.

Upon watching the video, many fans expressed their feelings on Twitter. "far too old to be sobbing over blues clues and yet...here i am," a fan wrote. "Blues Clues Steve is proud of me and says i still look good so you can't tell me S**T for the rest of the week," another fan added.

Steve left "Blue's Clues" in 2002 after serving as the show's host for over 100 episodes, prompting rumors that he had died from a car accident or drug overdose. Denying the rumors, he even appeared on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show".