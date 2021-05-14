John Mulaney Sparks Olivia Munn Dating Rumors Following Split From Wife

WENN Celebrity

The 'Big Mouth' star is romantically linked to the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress after he announces plans to divorce his wife Anna Marie Tendler following six years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Comedian John Mulaney has reportedly found his rebound romance days after announcing plans to divorce his wife of six years - he's dating actress Olivia Munn.

Multiple reports suggest the new couple met at church in Los Angeles.

Munn previously tweeted her support for the comic back in December (20) when he entered rehab to conquer an alcohol and drug abuse issue, writing, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Mulaney recently revealed he asked his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, for a divorce three months ago, and she responded by confessing his decision blindsided her.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through a spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Munn has previously dated sportsman Aaron Rodgers and she has been linked to Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison, and Joel Kinnaman.

John Mulaney checked himself into a 60-day program at a Pennsylvania treatment facility in December 2020 for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He completed his rehab in late February this year and continued his sobriety work as an outpatient.

"[He] will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his spokesperson said when asked about his separation from wife.

The actor has been open about his addiction. When speaking to Esquire in 2019, he divulged that he started drinking at the age of 13. "I drank for attention," he confessed back then. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."