Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Katey Slammed for 'Insensitive' COVID Joke in Pregnancy Announcement

The soon-to-be parents face backlash after the former star of '19 Kids and Counting' says that Katey Nakatsu has 'tested positive, but not for Covid' while revealing that they are expecting their first child.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu have landed in hot water for their lack of concern amid the pandemic. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum and his wife are facing backlash after making an "insensitive" joke about COVID-19 while announcing that they are expecting their first child.

On Sunday, September 5, the 22-year-old reality star shared the exciting news via Instagram. "She tested positive, but not for Covid," he wrote along with a photo of him and his pregnant wife holding a homemade sign that read, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22."

His post has since been flooded with congratulatory messages. "So happy for y'all," fellow reality star Katie Bates commented on Jedidiah's announcement. The "Counting On" alum's brother Jason Duggar added, "Congrats you two! Loved the announcement!" Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar also sent their well-wishes, writing, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you all."

While most of the comments on the post were positive, Katie Joy, the host of the YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball, called out the soon-to-be parents on her own Instagram page for being "so insensitive" amid the current COVID-19 surge in the pair's native Arkansas.

"Arkansas is facing some of the worst with Covid right now due to low vaccination rates. 656,000 Americans have died from Covid since the virus hit 18 months ago," Katie noted alongside a screenshot of Jedidiah and Katey's COVID-related sign. She further claimed, "Katey & Jed shared this photo in their YouTube video but not on Instagram. Which I'm confident was intentional."

Many of Katie's followers agreed, with one commenting, "Having 2 family members pass from COVID, I find this very tasteless and insensitive." A second user wrote, "I hate this. It's so tacky and distasteful. People are dying," while a third chimed in, "Not so funny!!" A different social media user also penned, "How clueless and rude. And I don't care who uses that 'joke' as an announcement, Duggar or not."