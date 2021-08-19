Jennifer Lopez Cuts Alex Rodriguez as Her 'Business Partner' After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

The 'Let's Get Loud' songstress, who has gotten back together with her former fiance Ben Affleck, reportedly will 'sell her side of the company or buy [Alex] out.'

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez clearly wants nothing to do with Alex Rodriguez anymore. Just days after unfollowing her former fiance on Instagram, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress reportedly is cutting him as his "business partner."

Revealing the news was Us Weekly. "Jennifer is done dealing with Alex," a source told the outlet. "She's washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends."

"She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out," the source explained further. "She doesn't care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him. She knows it's [only] fair to [Ben Affleck]."

The report came just days after Jennifer was caught unfollowing Alex's Instagram account. She also deleted all pictures of him from her page. The retired baseball player, however, still follows the 52-year-old pop star until now.

Jennifer and Alex became an item in early 2017. The pair called off their engagement in April this year, telling "Today" in a joint statement that they are "better as friends."

Shortly after that, the "Shotgun Wedding" actress sparked reconciliation rumors with the "Gone Girl" actor. The on-again couple first dated in 2001. After getting engaged in November 2002, they parted ways in 2004.

Jennifer confirmed her relationship with Ben in mid-July during her birthday trip. The twosome's romance apparently is getting more serious since they were spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, August 17, just two days after celebrating his 49th birthday, Ben and Jennifer were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss as she left his house. About how the lovebirds commemorate the actor's latest milestone, a source told PEOPLE, "Jennifer had a cake for him. Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect... It was exactly what he wanted."