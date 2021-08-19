Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Fearlessly Swims With and Cuddles Up to Baby Tiger

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of the 'Loyal' hitmaker and model Nia Guzman receives a lot of compliments from social media users as she takes a dip with a tiger cub while visiting 'Tiger King' star's Doc Antle's wildlife park.

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown's daughter Royalty Brown has proven that she is a brave girl. In a new adorable clip, the daughter of the "Look at Me Now" hitmaker and Nia Guzman fearlessly swam with and cuddled up to a baby tiger.

On Wednesday, August 18, Royalty's mom Nia took to the official Instagram page of the 7-year-old girl to share a video that saw the little girl swimming with a baby tiger while visiting the wildlife park, which is run by "Tiger King" star Doc Antle. In the caption, she wrote, "Living the dream! #SaveTheTigersSaveTheWorld || @myrtlebeachsafari || @docantle || We love what you are doing @docantle thank you for these memories!"

The footage showed Royalty sweetly smiling next to a little tiger with white fur before the brave girl jumped into the water and swam alongside the big cat underwater. In the adorable video, the tiger cub could also be seen sweetly kissing her forehead. For the wildlife park visit, Royalty looked cute as she wore a long-sleeved tiger print swimsuit. She also pulled her raven hair back into tight braids.

In the comment section of the post, many of her followers praised her bravery. "So cool wow," one follower wrote, while another commented, "Exactly how I imagine being the princess would be #Royalty." A third complimented, "This is just beautiful."

Chris also turned to his own page to share the same video. In his post, the "International Love" singer included a loving clip of his 21-month-old son Aeko Catori Brown dancing to his song "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga. "Tornado twins [love]," he simply captioned his post.

Royalty's mom Nia also took to her Instagram Story to share a boomerang clip of her daughter taking a dip with the baby tiger. "Swimming with some tigers...no big deal," the proud mom wrote. In a following Story, the model raved over her little girl, writing, "Fearless!!!!!! As she should be!"