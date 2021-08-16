 
 

Jennifer Lopez Unfollows Ex-Fiance Alex Rodriguez on Instagram Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation

WENN/Judy Eddy
J.Lo has officially cut ties with her former fiance A-Rod by unfollowing the retired baseball player on social media as her on-again romance with the 'Justice League' actor heats up.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has unfollowed ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez on Instagram.

The singer and actress has made the end of her engagement to the retired baseball star Instagram official by unfollowing A-Rod's account and removing all photos of him.

As of press time, Alex is still following his ex.

The "Hustlers" star began dating Alex back in early 2017 and the pair became engaged in March, 2019. After cancelling their wedding plans due to COVID-19 restrictions, they split earlier this year (21).

The couple denied initial break-up rumours, insisting it was simply "working through some things," but by April, the two announced they had separated. After splitting from Alex, Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who she dated between 2002 and 2004.

  See also...

The new couple has been going from strength to strength, and J.Lo and Ben were recently spotted house hunting together in Beverly Hills, California.

The couple haven't made any comment about their romantic reconciliation, but Ben's best friend Matt Damon made it clear on numerous occasions that he shipped the on-again lovebirds.

"No one's pulling harder than I am," he recently said before adding he wished the couple nothing but happiness. "They seem pretty happy right now," he explained.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first started dating in 2001 and got engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004 amid tabloid pressure on their relationship.

Affleck was previously married to his "Daredevil" co-star Jennifer Garner. They split in 2015 after a decade of marriage. They share three children together.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was previously married to fellow singer Marc Anthony. They split in 2011 after seven years of marriage and share two kids together. Before tying the knot with Anthony, she was married to high school sweetheart Ojani Noa and then to dancer Cris Judd.

