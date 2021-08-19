 
 

Lil Uzi Vert and JT Unfollow Each Other on Social Media - Break Up on the Cards?

'The Way Life Goes' rapper and the 'Twerkulator' raptress spark split speculations just two weeks after he gave her four new necklaces from designer Eliantte.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert and JT might have gone their separate ways. The "20 Min" spitter and the "Twerkulator" raptress recently sparked breakup rumors after they were caught unfollowing one another on Instagram.

Not stopping there, the pair added more fuel to the split speculations as they removed their photos together on their respective accounts. Fans, however, believed that they are still dating.

One fan wrote, "They probably just mad at each other rn." Another echoed similar sentiment, "Nah they just mad at each other." A third individual added, "Nah they just arguing he ain't letting her go."

The rumors emerged just two weeks after Uzi gave her four new necklaces from designer Eliantte. Giving fans a look at the jewelry, the City Girls member gushed, "Thank you @LilUziVert for my new set up I love it."

In May, JT revealed on "Respectfully Justin" that her beau gave her a bag full of cash, and told her to take as much money as she could. "I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad," the femcee quipped at that time.

"I don't want to keep talking because I don't want it to seem like I'm bragging. I have a good man. I didn't even know he was a good man," she continued. "I was f**king with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man."

JT and Uzi were first linked romantically in November 2019. "Uzi and JT are the new 'It' couple. Mark my words, they're going to be huge," so-called friend of JT told MTO News back then. "It is real. JT would never participate in anything that's fake."

The "Eternal Atake" artist then confirmed their relationship in March this year. "JT is the one," he declared on Twitter.

