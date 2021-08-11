Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted House-Hunting at $85 Million Estate in Los Angeles

WENN/Instar Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Let's Get Loud' singer and the 'Gone Girl' actor tour a colossal estate, which sits on 38,000 square feet, in the famed Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Taking things to the next level. It's undeniable that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to be serious when it comes to their rekindled romance. The two A-list stars seemingly are ready to move in together in a new home as they were photographed house-hunting in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, the "Let's Get Loud" singer and the "Gone Girl" actor toured a colossal estate on Tuesday, August 10 in the famed Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. In a video that circulated online, an extended-length Range Rover entered the house with the couple following behind in a Mercedes S-Class sedan.

The said property is priced at $85 million and should they purchase the estate, it may be a joint venture. The house is located on a dead-end street and spans some 38,000 square feet. It boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms as well as an indoor sports complex that includes a boxing ring, basketball court and swimming pool among others.

The monumental mansion also features a two-bedroom guest penthouse which will offer comfort for the visitors. Meanwhile, the property's guardhouse has two bedrooms. The property also features a caretaker's house and a parking room which can contain up to 80 vehicles.

TMZ further claimed that after touring the mansion, they went to the San Fernando Valley to tour another resort-style residence in Toluca Lake which was once owned by Bob Hope. The $40 million property sits on 5 acres and features a 1-hole golf course for short-game practice.

Prior to this, the "Shotgun Wedding" actress and the Batman depicter celebrated her 52nd birthday with a yacht trip in Europe. The pop star even made their relationship Instagram official by posting a picture of her sharing a passionate kiss with her beau during the vacay.

The twosome, who was engaged from 2002 to 2004, first sparked reconciliation rumors in late April, just days after she called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. About their romance, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were." The source continued, "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it. Everything feels 100 percent natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."