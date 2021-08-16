Larry David on Being Uninvited From Barack Obama's Birthday Bash: 'I Was So Relieved'

WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, who was axed from the guest list amid concern of COVID-19's Delta variant, claims he thanked the former president's assistant for uninviting him.

AceShowbiz - Larry David might be the only one who was thrilled to be uninvited from Barack Obama's 60th birthday party. Having gotten axed from the former president's star-studded bash after it got scaled back, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star said in a new statement, "I was so relieved."

In an email to The New York Times' columnist Maureen Dowd, the 74-year-old comedian claimed he was afraid that he would be asked to perform comedy at the event. Noting that he did not have any preparation, he explained, "I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant."

"When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, 'Thank you! Thank you!' He must have thought I was insane," the father of two further elaborated. "Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle."

David was not the only one who was removed from the guest list. Late-night comedians such as Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien as well as David Letterman were also cut from the 500-guest birthday celebration.

The removal arrived after Obama's spokesperson Hanna Hankins announced on August 4, "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends." Hankins went on to add, "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Despite the limitation, celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend still attended the bash, which took place at Obama's mansion on the shore of Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, August 7. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Don Cheadle were also among the attendees.