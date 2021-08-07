 
 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation
A few days after the former president announced the decision to scale back the extravagant party's guest list, the 'Chrissy's Court' star and her husband are spotted at Martha's Vineyard with their son Miles along with other stars.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are among those celebrities who will join Barack Obama's 60th birthday party. The power couple has arrived at Martha's Vineyard with their son Miles to celebrate the former president's special day.

Ahead of the party that is expected to take place on Saturday, August 7 at Obama's mansion, celebrities began rolling into the venue on Friday. Aside from the "Chrissy's Court" star and her husband, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle and current presidential envoy for climate John Kerry were also spotted landing at the island's airport. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyonce were already on the island as well as George Clooney, who came along with Oprah Winfrey, according to DailyMail.com.

Obama was supposed to host the party on Wednesday. He reportedly initially invited more than 400 guests. However, due to the Delta variant surge, the former president was forced to scale back his planned 60th birthday bash. He then decided to limit the event to family and close friends.

Revealing the news was the former president's spokesperson, Hanna Hankins. In a statement released on Wednesday, August 4, Hankins first said, "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place."

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the statement continued. "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Obama's decision was met with positive feedback from his former administration official Andy Slavitt. "As people do look to other public figures, and if you were going to decide what to do with your own wedding or your own event, [Obama's] providing a sense of caution," Slavitt told CNN.

"A small gathering is OK, but gathering in large crowds is something he doesn't want to send people the wrong message for," Slavitt added. "And a lot of people do follow what President Obama does."

