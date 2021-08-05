Barack Obama Limits His 60th Birthday Bash to Close Ones Amid Delta Variant Surge

Instagram Celebrity

The former president was supposed to hold a massive party on Martha's Vineyard which would have been attended by celebrities and his former administration officials.

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama was forced to scale back his planned 60th birthday bash. The former president, who was supposed to hold a massive party on Martha's Vineyard, decided to limit the event to close ones amid the Delta variant surge.

Revealing the news was the former president's spokesperson, Hanna Hankins. In a statement released on Wednesday, August 4, Hankins first said, "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place."

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the message continued. "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

Obama was supposed to host the party on Wednesday. He reportedly invited more than 400 guests, including celebrities and his former administration officials. Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney were also expected to attend.

Obama's decision was met with positive feedback from his former administration official Andy Slavitt. "As people do look to other public figures, and if you were going to decide what to do with your own wedding or your own event, (Obama's) providing a sense of caution," Slavitt told CNN.

"A small gathering is OK, but gathering in large crowds is something he doesn't want to send people the wrong message for," Slavitt went on. "And a lot of people do follow what President Obama does."

Despite having to cut a huge guest list for his party, Obama received so much love from many on his latest milestone. One in particular was from his wife Michelle Obama who sent out a loving tribute to him via Instagram.

Sharing a family picture, the former First Lady raved, "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all." She added, "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama!"



Not stopping there, Michelle followed it up with a photo of Obama from a magazine cover. In the accompaniment of the post, she gushed, "Still turning my head after all these years. Love you, Barack!"





Also honoring Obama on his special day was President Joe Biden. "Happy birthday, @BarackObama. I'm proud to call you a brother and a friend - and I'm grateful for your selfless service to this nation," Biden noted alongside a picture of the two.