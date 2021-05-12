 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Claims Megan Fox's House Is in Need of Ghostbusters for Unseen Intruder

During a visit to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper recalls the time he searched his actress girlfriend's new home after she heard suspicious sounds.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has a story to tell about Megan Fox's new house. In a new TV interview, the "Bloody Valentine" rapper, who has been in a relationship with the "Transformers" actress since 2020, claimed that his girlfriend's home was in need of Ghostbusters as he recalled a spooky run-in with an unseen intruder.

The 31-year-old opened up about the scary moment in the Wednesday, May 12 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". To host Ellen DeGeneres, he spilled that his girlfriend had just moved into her new home when she heard her front doors open and close on their own. Since she was alone at home, she locked herself in her room.

Determined to keep the "Jennifer's Body" star safe, MGK came over with a weapon. "I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe," he recounted by acting as if he was holding a gun. "So I went through the house with the weapon." His statement confused Ellen who in return asked him, "To shoot a ghost?"

The "Rap Devil" spitter went on to clarify, "Then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house." He continued sharing, "That realization came later, 'cause at first I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn't exist."

During the interview, MGK also talked about his Instagram post in which he showed off a vial of Megan's blood that he had been wearing. "Some people give like a handkerchief to their partner, or whatever - she gave me her DNA," he explained. "Actually I brought it with me." He then pulled out the blood-infused jewelry.

MGK and Megan were first linked romantically in May 2020. At the time, the rapper and the actress were spotted grabbing coffee and a meal together in Los Angeles. The couple met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass", and the 34-year-old beauty even made an appearance in his music video for "Bloody Valentine".

The lovebirds then went public with their romance in July, more than a month after Megan's estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their separation. When making their relationship public, MGK took to his Instagram account to share a picture of them sticking their tongues out alongside the caption that read, "waited for eternity to find you again..."

