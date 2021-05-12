 
 

Porsha Williams' New Fiance Allegedly Seeing Another Woman While Dating Her

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star herself appears to be aware of the rumors linking Simon Guobadia to the blonde woman, but she seemingly plays down the reports.

  May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams' relationship drama is going to get more complicated. The supposed love triangle involving Porsha, her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Falynn Guobadia and Falynn's estranged husband has now branched out with his new fiance being accused of seeing another woman while dating her.

On Tuesday, May 11, just a day after Porsha confirmed her engagement to Simon, a photo surfaced of her new man Simon Guobadia allegedly on a date with another woman. The picture posted on Jessica Harris' Instagram page suggested that she went on a ride in the film producer's fancy car. She seemed to throw a subtle shade at Simon in the caption as writing, "He moving faster than his car!"

There's no photo of Simon and the mystery woman together, but upon a close inspection, it can be seen that sitting on the woman's lap near her gray bag was a purple jacket. Simon was seen wearing a similar jacket in another snap.

According to Gossip of the City, Simon, who filed for divorce from Falynn in January but is currently still legally married to her, first met the blonde girl in March. They reportedly went out on multiple dates in April, around the same time he started seeing Porsha, and he still texted her as recent as last week.

Porsha herself appeared to be aware of the rumors linking Simon to the blonde woman, but she seemingly played down the reports. When a Twitter user pointed out, "That's his jacket is on her lap," she responded, "Ha girl bye ! Whose lap ? But that's a nice bag tho i'll have to get me one #ItwasntMe."

Porsha confirmed on Monday that she has been with Simon for a month. "Our relationship began a month ago–yes we are crazy in love," she wrote on Instagram. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Denying that she's involved in the end of Simon's marriage to Falynn, she stressed, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them." She added, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

