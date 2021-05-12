'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond Tearfully Addresses Video of Husband Kissing Another Woman

Instagram Celebrity

In a reunion special of 'The Real Housewives of Dallas', the Bravo personality admits through tears that she's 'disappointed that I'm aware of when that happened' regarding the viral video that surfaced in March.

AceShowbiz - Brandi Redmond revisited her husband Bryan Redmond's infidelity scandal in "The Real Housewives of Dallas" reunion special on Tuesday night, May 11. In the new episode, Brandi admitted that she's "disappointed that I'm aware of when that happened."

Sharing more insights into the viral video of her husband kissing a woman in Las Vegas back in 2018, Brandi told host Andy Cohen, "It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor/ bachelorette party for my sister and brother-in-law." She added, "But yeah, I'm extremely disappointed."

Andy then asked Brandi if she planned to stay with Bryan, to whom he's been married since 2003. "I will tell you that, you know, this was the craziest year and my darkest hour," Brandi opened up through tears. "That man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be really a piece of s**t if I didn't, you know, be there for him because he's hurting too right now."

Brandi later revealed that the most upsetting thing about the whole situation was when a fan sent the video to one of their daughters' private Instagram accounts. "As much as I can be angry and stuff, like, that's her dad and I just feel like it's just … not okay," she went on to say. Brandi was also convinved that someone uploaded the video, which surfaced online in March, to hurt her.

Her castmates rallied behind her as Stephanie Hollman said, "She has been through so much. I was honestly terrified that she was going to do something to herself, so I had a good friend of mine [check on her] … 'cause I was like, 'You have to go see her because I can't get a hold of her,' because every one of us was pretty much traveling. It was spring break."

"And then he said he walked in the baby’s room, it was pitch black and she’s sitting in the corner just holding her baby and bawling and it just broke my heart. Like absolutely broke my heart."

When the video hit the web, Brandi's family was asking for privacy following the infidelity scandal. Prior to that, Brandi posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account where she talked about things coming to an end. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires," Brandi wrote.