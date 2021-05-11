Ben Stiller to Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Royal Tenenbaums' With Virtual Reunion at 2021 Tribeca

Touchstone Pictures Celebrity

Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston and director Wes Anderson will be among those taking part in the digital get-together reminiscing the family comedy.

AceShowbiz - Ben Stiller will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of "The Royal Tenenbaums" by staging a virtual cast reunion with co-stars Alec Baldwin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Owen Wilson for the 2021 Tribeca Festival.

Director Wes Anderson will also take part in the digital get-together, as will castmembers Anjelica Huston, Danny Glover, and Luke Wilson, as they reminisce about the family comedy following a screening of the movie at the New York event.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Joel Coen and actors Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi will be catching up in-person for a special conversation following the 25th anniversary screening of crime drama "Fargo", while festival co-founder Robert De Niro will sit down for a pre-recorded chat with his longtime friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese to discuss the legacy of "Raging Bull", which has been newly-restored and will be shown to Tribeca audiences, 41 years after its release.

Festival organizers have also unveiled the participants in their annual "Tribeca Talks" series, with the "Directors Series" featuring M. Night Shyamalan, Doug Liman, and Gina Prince-Bythewood, while Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, and Scott Z. Burns and Matthew Rhys have been paired up for the "Storytellers" creators' discussions.

Also lined-up for the "Storytellers" series are John Legend, "Unorthodox"'s Shira Haas, and Blondie stars Debbie Harry, Clem Burke, and Chris Stein.

Scheduling details have yet to be revealed, but the 2021 Tribeca Festival will take place from June 9 to 20, with events set to be held in mostly outdoor venues around the Big Apple.

Last year's in-person gathering had to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.